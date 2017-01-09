Innovation Martlesham-based online booking platform Inn Style joins Tech East cluster group

Chris Waters of Inn Style. Archant

Tech East, the organisation formed to promote the East of England’s technology cluster, has welcomed Suffolk-based travel technology company Inn Style as its newest member.

Inn Style, a search and booking platform for some of the UK’s major tourism regions and independent accommodation providers, is based at Innovation Martlesham, already home to several other Tech East members.

Chris Waters, co-Founder at Inn Style, said of the link-up with Tech East: “Both organisations have big aspirations, and real belief in the power of the digital economy. Our roots are in the East of England, but we want to be known internationally.”

Tourism regions using Inn Style include the Lake District, Cornwall and the Suffolk Coast. The platform also enables accommodation owners to take direct bookings through their own website while also managing availability on major booking sites such as Booking.com.

Tech East’s role included lobbying government, convening groups of members to bid for regional funding and promoting the region as a thriving technology cluster.