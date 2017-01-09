Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Innovation Martlesham-based online booking platform Inn Style joins Tech East cluster group

14:37 09 January 2017

Chris Waters of Inn Style.

Chris Waters of Inn Style.

Archant

Tech East, the organisation formed to promote the East of England’s technology cluster, has welcomed Suffolk-based travel technology company Inn Style as its newest member.

Comment

Inn Style, a search and booking platform for some of the UK’s major tourism regions and independent accommodation providers, is based at Innovation Martlesham, already home to several other Tech East members.

Chris Waters, co-Founder at Inn Style, said of the link-up with Tech East: “Both organisations have big aspirations, and real belief in the power of the digital economy. Our roots are in the East of England, but we want to be known internationally.”

Tourism regions using Inn Style include the Lake District, Cornwall and the Suffolk Coast. The platform also enables accommodation owners to take direct bookings through their own website while also managing availability on major booking sites such as Booking.com.

Tech East’s role included lobbying government, convening groups of members to bid for regional funding and promoting the region as a thriving technology cluster.

Keywords: United Kingdom Suffolk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich Council could stop running Maidenhall sports centre – and close crèche facilities

06:00 Paul Geater
Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Ipswich council is considering handing over the management of the Maidenhall Sports Centre to Stoke High in a bid to involve the local community more.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:37 Jason Noble
Hadleigh Road.

A man has died after being taken ill outside Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road this morning.

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:36 Emily Townsend
Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays after a vehicle got stuck under a bridge

Passengers using Greater Anglia rail services to get home this evening are facing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Sadness over death of Florida airport shooting victim Olga Woltering, originally from Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:23 Colin Adwent
From the left are Hazel Roosa of New York, Rita Benneworth, and Olga Woltering of Georgia USA at a Priory Heath School reunion

More tributes have been paid to former Ipswich great-grandmother Olga Woltering who was one of five people killed in a shooting in the United States.

Video: Corrie McKeague’s girlfriend says missing RAF Honington airman is to become a father

Yesterday, 18:15 Edmund Crosthwaite
Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Serviceman Corrie McKeague, who has been missing since September last year, is to become a father.

What great events and festivals can you visit in and around Suffolk in 2017?

Yesterday, 16:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
Latitude Festival at Henham Park, one of the many great events to be held in Suffolk in 2017. Picture: Victor Frankowski.

Whether you’re looking forward to Latitude 2017 or just some of the great opportunities to try out Suffolk food and drink, there are plenty of great events happening in the county (and its neighbours) this year.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Yesterday, 15:56 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

In the months since RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, very little information has come to light.

Feuding birds fighting over food makes our picture of the day

Yesterday, 15:45 Sam Dawes
Feud over food in the garden in Woolpit. By Pamela Bidwell

Suffolk’s top beauty spots, landmarks and its amazing wildlife can provide the subjects for some stunning photos – and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Gallery: Preloved Chica Elene Marsden shares her Ipswich charity shop finds with YouTube fans

Yesterday, 14:44
Elene Marsden and her charity shop clothes.

One day almost two years ago, Elene Marsden bought a pair of boots from a charity shop and when she got home she felt she just had to tell the world about them.

Happiness and confidence of young people at lowest ever level, survey reveals

Yesterday, 14:37 Adam Howlett
Young people say they feel anxious about their future

Happiness and confidence among young people in the east of England is at its lowest level since in almost a decade, a new survey has revealed.

Most read

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Video: Corrie McKeague’s girlfriend says missing RAF Honington airman is to become a father

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

B&M lorry driver who got truck stuck in Ipswich town centre could face prosecution

Police attend the scene of a lorry that has blocked off Northgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday

Sadness over death of Florida airport shooting victim Olga Woltering, originally from Ipswich

From the left are Hazel Roosa of New York, Rita Benneworth, and Olga Woltering of Georgia USA at a Priory Heath School reunion

Ipswich Council could stop running Maidenhall sports centre – and close crèche facilities

Maidenhall Sports centre could be transferred to the school's management.

Breaking News: Ipswich woman among the dead in Florida airport shooting

Olga Woltering

Most commented

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk and Essex hospitals urge responsible A&E use as patient numbers soar

Ipswich Hospital car park.

New book promises ‘truth’ about Rendlesham UFO mystery from perspective of airbase commander

Col. Charles Halt (Retired) revisiting Rendlesham Forest last summer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24