Instagram throws the spotlight on Ipswich
17:55 04 January 2017
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Everyday offers a new opportunity for photo-enthusiasts in Ipswich and here we share some of their efforts.
A peaceful walk on the Waterfront, cheering on the Blues at Portman Road or taking in the countryside surrounding the town - all have inspired Instagram users in Ipswich to get out their phones and snap away.
The photo-sharing site now has 400 million active users and nearly a third of all internet users have an account.
On an average day, 80 million photos are shared on the site and often images are given a filter, transforming our usual view of landmarks, scenery and every day objects. We love seeing Ipswich in a different light, especially shots from Ipswich Waterfront. The mirrored reflections of the tall tower blocks in the water always make for an eye-catching shot.
We have been sharing our own photos - as well as keeping an eye on yours - you can see ours here.