Instagram throws the spotlight on Ipswich

I went out with a camera today and this is what I photographed (c) copyright citizenside.com

Everyday offers a new opportunity for photo-enthusiasts in Ipswich and here we share some of their efforts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today's inspiration #Suffolk #landscape #art #photography #share #like A photo posted by Lucy Fiona Morrison (@lfmartwork) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:59am PST

A peaceful walk on the Waterfront, cheering on the Blues at Portman Road or taking in the countryside surrounding the town - all have inspired Instagram users in Ipswich to get out their phones and snap away.

In daylight A photo posted by Photographer In Training (@_natures_natural_beauty_) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:06am PST

Back down Portman Road 2-1 Town #football#stadium#fog#cold#win#winter A photo posted by Andrew (@andrew_gower) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:42pm PST

The photo-sharing site now has 400 million active users and nearly a third of all internet users have an account.

(got a slight obsession with Ipswich architecture lol) #ipswich #architecture #stnicholasstreet #tudor A photo posted by Ben Baker (@bbbeeennn) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:51pm PST

On an average day, 80 million photos are shared on the site and often images are given a filter, transforming our usual view of landmarks, scenery and every day objects. We love seeing Ipswich in a different light, especially shots from Ipswich Waterfront. The mirrored reflections of the tall tower blocks in the water always make for an eye-catching shot.

ALL OF THE LIGHTS = Colours in the fog #fog #winter #ipswich #walks #lights A photo posted by REbecca Brap (@randombeci) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:38am PST

We have been sharing our own photos - as well as keeping an eye on yours - you can see ours here.