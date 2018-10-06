Hundreds reach for the stars - as Britain’s Got Talent auditions roll into Ipswich

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Hundreds performed for a place on Britain’s Got Talent today as auditions for the hit ITV show came to Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Scores of people waited nervously in the foyer of the Regent Theatre, eagerly waiting for their time to shine in front of the judges.

The auditions took place from 12pm to 4pm, with each act getting the opportunity to showcase their talents for a chance to star on the show.

A few guitar cases could be spotted amongst the crowd as well as a few theatre groups and dance acts.

But there was a general veil of secrecy over the auditions, the makers of the show now wanting to give the game away on who would be making the cut.

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Performers are keen to follow in the footsteps of Suffolk magician Matt Edwards, who fought his way to last year’s final.

If you missed the chance to audition, never fear - the BGT team will be at Copas Bar in Felixstowe on October 17 between 7pm and 11pm.