Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:26 09 October 2018

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich motorists racked up nearly three quarters of a million pounds in parking fines last year, we can reveal.

Council chiefs issued nearly £700,000 in penalties over the past year – with motorists ordered to fork out £2,000 per day, according to data obtained by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Between August 31, 2017 and September 1, 2018, Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) handed out just short of 20,000 penalty charge notices – at a cost of £697,305, or £1,910 per day.

The top five most ticketed streets were Old Foundry Road, Fonnereau Road, Cromwell Square, Cardinal Street and Christchurch Street – amassing 2,647 penalty charges, worth £92,645, between them.

People accused of parking illegally on Old Foundry Road alone were slapped with 832 fines, worth £29,120 – nearly double that of Fonnereau Road, where 482 penalty notices were issued at a cost of £16,870.

Three of the five streets are in the town centre – where IBC councillor for the Alexandra ward, John Cook, said there were ample car parks available.

“Alexandra ward includes the whole of the town centre, so it comes as no surprise that there are more tickets issued in streets in my ward than anywhere else in the town,” he said.

Motorists in Ipswich have been hit with £700,000 worth of fines in the past year Picture: ARCHANTMotorists in Ipswich have been hit with £700,000 worth of fines in the past year Picture: ARCHANT

“My advice to people who are issued with tickets is ‘park legally’. The borough council operates a number of good value car parks.

“Three of these – Regent Theatre car park, William Street car park and the newly opened Crown car park are just a short walk from Old Foundry Road.”

People parking illegally on Old Foundry Road alone were slapped with 832 fines, worth £29,120 Picture: ARCHANTPeople parking illegally on Old Foundry Road alone were slapped with 832 fines, worth £29,120 Picture: ARCHANT

What do the council have to say?

Fonnereau Road, where 482 penalty notices were issued at a cost of £16,870 Picture: ARCHANTFonnereau Road, where 482 penalty notices were issued at a cost of £16,870 Picture: ARCHANT

An IBC spokesman said that, while charges totalled nearly £700,000, the council did not necessarily receive that amount – as some fines may be appealed or go unpaid.

He added that part of the money raised in fines is retained by the council to help fund its parking enforcement officers and any surplus is used for traffic-related work.

In Cromwell Square, motorists received 481 fines, worth £16,835 Picture: ARCHANTIn Cromwell Square, motorists received 481 fines, worth £16,835 Picture: ARCHANT

Commenting on the data, the spokesman said: “We only issue parking penalty notices when motorists park illegally.

“Park legally and you won’t pay a penalty – it is as simple as that.

Cardinal Street had slightly fewer offenders – with 467 penalty notices at a value of £16,345 Picture: ARCHANT Cardinal Street had slightly fewer offenders – with 467 penalty notices at a value of £16,345 Picture: ARCHANT

“We want people to park sensibly and legally and to keep roads free from obstruction.

He added: “We have thousands of council car parking spaces in and around the town centre offering good value for residents and visitors to use.”

Fifth on the list of Ipswich’s top ticketed roads was Christchurch Street, with 385 fines worth £13,475 Picture: ARCHANTFifth on the list of Ipswich’s top ticketed roads was Christchurch Street, with 385 fines worth £13,475 Picture: ARCHANT

How was the data calculated?

The FOI officer for IBC clarified that the amount due when a penalty charge notice is issued differs “depending upon the contravention that has occurred and when the penalty charge notice is settled”.

It is therefore difficult for the council to provide a definitive value of the fines issued.

In this case, the most common settlement amount of £35 has been used as an estimate figure.

While the top five roads listed amassed the most on-street parking fines, the total figure of £697,305 also includes penalty charge notices issued in residents’ parking zones and council-operated car parks such as Portman Road.

