Lamp post knocked down by car near Ipswich town centre

Two teenagers were seen running from the car after it knocked over a lamp post. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two teenagers sprinted into the night from a car that knocked over a lamp post in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received reports around 9.15pm on October 6 that a silver Peugeot 106 had crashed into a street light close to central Ipswich, at the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive.

The street light was sent crashing to the floor. It is not know at what speed the car was travelling.

Witnesses near to the incident then reported seeing two young men get out of the car and run away.

These men have not been identified but police are asking anyone with any information regarding the crash to get in touch by dialling 101.