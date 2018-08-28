Concerns over ‘gatherings of youths’ sees drugs seized in town centre
PUBLISHED: 08:34 07 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 07 October 2018
Ipswich Central Police
Stop and searches on youths gathering in Ipswich town centre has led to drugs being seized.
Ipswich Central Police tweeted this morning that it had been called last night in response to “community concerns with regard to drug use and gatherings of youths” in the town.
The area around Rope Walk and the University of Suffolk campus was of particular concern.
“This resulted in three males being subject of stop and searches,” the force said.
“All were found in possession of cannabis.”
