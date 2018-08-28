Gallery

Ipswich school hosts time-travelling workshop to celebrate Florence Nightingale Day

The school was transformed into a Victorian hospital as part of the workshop Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

The children at an Ipswich school travelled through time as their classroom was transformed into a makeshift Victorian hospital to mark Florence Nightingale Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Known as the ‘Lady of the Lamp', Nightingale worked as a nurse tending to injured patients in medical stations in Turkey Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL Known as the ‘Lady of the Lamp', Nightingale worked as a nurse tending to injured patients in medical stations in Turkey Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

The year two pupils at Orwell Park School were immersed in the gruesome world of the Crimean War to celebrate Nightingale’s legacy on October 4.

Dressed in bonnets, pinafores and waistcoats and armed with buckets and brooms, the children assumed various Victorian roles throughout the day, including fundraisers, nurses, orderlies and patients.

The workshop was designed to help the children learn first-hand about Nightingale’s efforts during the Crimean War, which was fought between 1854 until 1856.

Known as the ‘Lady of the Lamp’, she worked as a nurse tending to injured patients in medical stations in Turkey.

Boys and girls took on a number of different roles, including nuses and fundraisers Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL Boys and girls took on a number of different roles, including nuses and fundraisers Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

The day was led by History Off the Page, an education company that uses role-play and practical crafts to immerse children in history.

Some children took on roles as nurses and patients to learn more about Nightingale's role in the Crimean War Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL Some children took on roles as nurses and patients to learn more about Nightingale's role in the Crimean War Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL