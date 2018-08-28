Ipswich school hosts time-travelling workshop to celebrate Florence Nightingale Day
PUBLISHED: 12:16 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:16 11 October 2018
ORWELL PARK SCHOOL
The children at an Ipswich school travelled through time as their classroom was transformed into a makeshift Victorian hospital to mark Florence Nightingale Day.
The year two pupils at Orwell Park School were immersed in the gruesome world of the Crimean War to celebrate Nightingale’s legacy on October 4.
Dressed in bonnets, pinafores and waistcoats and armed with buckets and brooms, the children assumed various Victorian roles throughout the day, including fundraisers, nurses, orderlies and patients.
The workshop was designed to help the children learn first-hand about Nightingale’s efforts during the Crimean War, which was fought between 1854 until 1856.
Known as the ‘Lady of the Lamp’, she worked as a nurse tending to injured patients in medical stations in Turkey.
The day was led by History Off the Page, an education company that uses role-play and practical crafts to immerse children in history.