Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Emergency services were sent to the scene Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Emergency services were sent to the scene Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Emergency services – including police and paramedics – rushed to the double roundabout near the Ipswich Novotel shortly after 7pm today.

Police confirmed officers were called to the scene and were being assisted by an ambulance crew.

Police coned off the area while investigations took place Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Police coned off the area while investigations took place Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said a man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in connection with the incident.

He has been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident and a car has been seized by police, the spokesman added.

Part of the roundabout – close to the Punch and Judy – has been cleared after it was coned off while investigations took place.