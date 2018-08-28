Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Living with debt can be a pretty hopeless existence’ but Ipswich charity offers hope

PUBLISHED: 13:20 11 October 2018

Mrs Green has helped over 100 people out of debt Picture: ARCHANT

Mrs Green has helped over 100 people out of debt Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

In the five years since it was established, a debt charity has saved lives and helped keep families in their homes as they support people break free from the cycle of debt.

Jayne Green, who helps people get out of debt, is celebrating Ipswich Christians Against Poverty's five year anniversary Picture: ARCHANTJayne Green, who helps people get out of debt, is celebrating Ipswich Christians Against Poverty's five year anniversary Picture: ARCHANT

Opening in 2013, the Ipswich Christians Against Poverty (CAP) centre has helped hundreds of households with their debt problems and has seen at least 22 families reach the point where they are completely debt free.

Jayne Green has been the centre manager since it was formed and helped the Ipswich branch of the nationwide charity to celebrate its fifth birthday.

She said: “This is a celebration, but it is also a thanksgiving for the countless number of repossessions that have been stopped, relationships that have been salvaged and lives saved from suicide over the last five years.”

She said it had been a challenging time, with volunteers experiencing highs and lows alongside those they work with.

Are you struggling with debt? CAP Ipswich can help Picture: GREGG BROWNAre you struggling with debt? CAP Ipswich can help Picture: GREGG BROWN

“We see people often at the lowest point but then we get to see that burden taken away and so many other issues addressed, and that is a great joy.”

Mrs Green moved to Ipswich 20 years ago from her hometown of Blackburn in Lancashire.

Her father helped to run the CAP debt advice central office in Bradford and he inspired her to begin her career in debt advice in Ipswich.

Whilst working part-time as a teacher, Mrs Green has continued to use her connections with the church and CAP to give out free debt advice.

She said: “Living with debt can be a pretty hopeless existence.

“People get into debt for all sorts of reasons and from all walks of life, debt is classless, it affects everyone. We are here to get them out of it.”

Mrs Green wanted to emphasise the special nature of the service that she provides.

Ipswich CAP doesn’t just offer one-off advice meetings, it sticks with those in need throughout their struggles.

“We stay with these families until they are completely debt free,” said Mrs Green.

“We will hold your hand until the very end and I very rarely see people come back, they can be debt free for life.”

But why do people get into debt and how? Mrs Green was quick to explain the reasons behind people’s struggles.

She said: “I think if we’ve learned anything it’s that debts tend to build up because of a change in circumstances, often it’s when people are less able to cope.

“This could be unemployment, ill health, bereavement or caring for a loved one.

“Divorce or the break down of a relationship is also big, these circumstances lead to people losing a large part of their income and suddenly they need to use credit cards or payday loans just to stay afloat.”

She revealed that the effects of debt are far-reaching

“I would say that a lot of people I meet have considered suicide because of their debt,” said Mrs Green.

“It’s so sad, it is a lot of mental stress to owe so much money and to feel like you can do nothing about that problem.”

According to the UK Debt Support Trust, almost 50% of people struggling with debt in the UK have considered suicide.

Mrs Green said: “There is always a way out. We have licensed financial advisors and we can get together a plan for your repayment, we can negotiate with creditors and we can start you on a path that will get your life back on track.

“If your debt is keeping you up at night and it has become a stress that you can no longer deal with, then please call us and we will help you out until you are debt free.

“There is always hope.”

To contact CAP in Ipswich call 0800 328 0006.

Topic Tags:

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

57 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Mental health is ‘Cinderella of the NHS’, says under-fire service chief

14:03 Dominic Moffitt
Trust CEO Antek Lejk addresses the AGM Picture: ARCHANT

Mental health services have become the “Cinderella of the NHS” because they don’t have enough funding, the leader of an under-fire trust has said.

‘Living with debt can be a pretty hopeless existence’ but Ipswich charity offers hope

13:20 Dominic Moffitt
Mrs Green has helped over 100 people out of debt Picture: ARCHANT

In the five years since it was established, a debt charity has saved lives and helped keep families in their homes as they support people break free from the cycle of debt.

London men arrested after thieves flee flat burglary in Ipswich

12:47 Andrew Hirst
The burglary happened in Montgomery Road Picture: GOOGLE

Four men broke in to the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich but are reported to have fled when police arrived.

Suffolk to discuss green energy and plan to boost low-carbon “smart grid”

16:56 Paul Geater
Wind turbines at Eye - should more energy in Suffolk come from renewable sources? Picture: GREGG BROWN

A demand that Suffolk should use greener energy and work harder to eliminate fuel poverty will be debated at the county council’s full meeting next week.

Most read

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Updated: Fifth arrest after Fiesta driver dies in crash with BMW

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide