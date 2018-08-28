How are power cuts fixed? Ipswich mayor finds out on visit to energy firm

Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley pays a visit to the UK Power Networks offices in Fore Hamlet Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

Changes in the energy industry, the uptake of electric vehicles and battery storage were all covered when the mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, stepped behind the scenes at UK Power Network.

She visited the office in Fore Hamlet, where the company employs 621 staff, accompanied by a number of councillors to see the customer call centre and hear about the latest industry innovations.

During the tour they discovered more about power cuts and how they are dealt with; how engineers are dispatched; the uptake of electric vehicles and battery storage

Councillor Riley said: “I have been very impressed. This Ipswich site is an important centre and a big local employer. It was interesting to see it from the customer’s point of view and how faults are dealt with.”

The group also heard about changes in the energy industry and the free Priority Services Register which offers help to people in vulnerable circumstances.