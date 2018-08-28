‘Just not acceptable’ - Ipswich MP slams highways bosses over long-running traffic chaos

Stationary traffic in Ipswich Picture: SANDY MARTIN Sandy Martin

Highways bosses have been told to “get a grip” and sort out a long-running Ipswich traffic trouble spot.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin issued the complaint last night after getting stuck in traffic on St Helen’s Street and Spring Road, which he said was “stationary, virtually to the viaduct”.

“This is just not acceptable,” he added.

“It’s been going on for years. Suffolk County Council needs to get a grip.”

Mr Martin’s concerns were echoed by other road users, some of whom highlighted other trouble spots, such as Scrivener Drive.

One road user suggested the town’s “hair brained” traffic schemes had cost small businesses millions of pounds in lost earnings.

Others, however, called on Mr Martin to provide an update on the often discussed proposals for a northern bypass.

Earlier this year, it was reported that upgrades in Spring Road and St Helen’s Street were under consideration.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said at the time that traffic surveys had been undertaken.

“Following the improvement works at Bell Lane, Beech Road, Landseer Road, Maryon Road, Bixley Road and Felixstowe Road an improvement scheme is also being considered for St Helen’s Street and Spring Road junction,” the spokesman said.

“Currently, no details have been finalised for this area.”