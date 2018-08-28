Ipswich organisations mark World Homeless Day

Ipswich mayor Jane Riley at the Homeless event Picture: ILHP Archant

Ipswich organisations gathered to “educate, celebrate and highlight” issues around homelessness.

The Ipswich Locality Homelessness Partnership held the event at the University of Suffolk to mark World Homeless Day on Wednesday.

Attended by Ipswich mayor Jane Riley and borough housing chief Neil MacDonald, the event also featured the Street Homeless Choir, who were praised for their “amazing talent.” “The choir have been practising for weeks and it has been wonderful to see their confidence and self-worth grow,” a spokesman said.

Other organisations included Ipswich Soup Kitchen, Emmaus, Ipswich Borough Council and Help Our Homeless. The Ipswich Housing Action Group: The Chapman Centre, Home Group and Volunteering Matters also attended.

“We were able to educate, celebrate and highlight local issues,” the spokesman added.