Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eric’s Morris Minor one of the stars at Ipswich Transport Museum

PUBLISHED: 16:29 06 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 06 October 2018

Eric Mouser with his 1930 Morris Minor. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Eric Mouser with his 1930 Morris Minor. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

As a teenager in the early 1960s Eric Mouser couldn’t wait to get his first set of wheels – and took proud ownership of a 1930 Morris Minor.

The recently-restored Dennis Ace bus at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe recently-restored Dennis Ace bus at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It’s not what most people think of as a Morris Minor – it’s not a “jelly mould” as Mr Mouser describes it – but most closely related to the old Austin Seven.

He sold it on a few years later to an American serviceman who had planned to take it back home at the end of his tour at Bentwaters – but ended up selling it on to someone else who eventually moved it to the Isle of Mull off the west coast of Scotland.

But Mr Mouser never forgot his first car – and in the early 2000s tracked it down to its new home, bought it back and set about restoring it.

He had worked all over the world in the meantime, including Sri Lanka where he knew excellent upholstery fabric was made.

Newly-restored Scamell lorry at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATERNewly-restored Scamell lorry at the Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Over the next few years he spent a lot of time restoring the little car.

He said: “The fabric was used by upholsterers in Ipswich to restore the inside of the car and I’ve been using it again to get around.”

The car has now taken up residence in the Ipswich Transport Museum – and that will be its long-term home. Mr Mouser was a founder of the museum when he bought an old Ipswich Corporation bus which became its first exhibit.

Now based at the former Trolleybus depot in Cobham Road on the edge of the Priory Heath estate, the museum held its annual Classic Vehicle Day on Saturday – with Mr Mouser’s Morris one of the star exhibits.

A visiting bus originally part of the Lowestoft Corporation fleet at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATERA visiting bus originally part of the Lowestoft Corporation fleet at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It also included the museum’s three recent restorations, a 1938 Dennis Ace bus, 1965 Scammell Scarab lorry and 1954 Ford E pickup will be on display.

As well as seeing the vehicles on show, visitors were also able to take a ride on one of the historic buses which were travelling around some of Ipswich’s traditional routes.

The event always takes place at the start of October, and was moved to Saturday to avoid clashing with the Trinity Park bike show on the Sunday.

The weather was not kind to the organisers – but a good number of visitors turned out to see the vehicles on show and among the most popular exhibits was the Dennis Ace which should be back giving people rides in the new year for the first time since 1961 sometime early next year.

Topic Tags:

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

21:44 Jake Foxford
Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man is being questioned on suspicion of drink driving in connection with a crash that saw a car end up on a busy Ipswich roundabout.

Investigation reveals more than 20 have been injured using inflatable play equipment

14:26 Adam Howlett
Concerns have been raised over the safety of inflatable play equipment (stock image)Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

More than 20 people across the UK have been injured while using inflatable play equipment, it has been revealed.

‘Crisis point’ - Concern at continued growth of second home sales in Suffolk

19:00 Andrew Hirst
Southwold has a particularly high concentration of second homes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fifth of homes purchased in Suffolk last year were bought as second properties or rental investments, figures show.

Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

19:00 Judy Rimmer
Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Video: See the incredible bikes from the Copdock Motorcycle Show

17:44 Jake Foxford
Thousands of people flocked to the Copdcock Motorcycle Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s Trinity Park became a petrolhead paradise as hosted hundreds of motorcycles from every era at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

Ed Sheeran warns Brexit will ‘cost UK music scene its voice’

21:05 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran is just one of the signatories on an open letter to the PM condemning the effects of Brexit on music in the UK. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Musicians including Ed Sheeran, Damn Albarn and Bob Geldof have joined forces to warn about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the music industry, saying the country would be placed in a “self-built cultural jail”.

Video: Meet the Maasai warriors who are dancing in Ipswich this week

16:01 Jake Foxford
The troupe perform traditional songs and prayers, all in full tribal attire. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Warriors from Kenya’s Maasai region are visiting Suffolk - over 6,000 miles from home - to share their traditional songs and dancing.

Bid to increase sexual safety on mental health wards as 157 incidents reported in Norfolk and Suffolk this year

16:00 Geraldine Scott
Mental health stock photo. Picture: Newscast Online

More than 150 sexual safety issues have been reported at the region’s mental health trust this year, as regulators call for improvements nationwide.

Video: Take a look inside this £1.55m Grade II listed home

15:00 Megan Aldous
Kiln Farm, Great Bealings, Suffolk Picture: BEDFORDS

A five bedroom detached family home which is set on 2.25 acres of land is for sale - watch our video tour of the property.

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

14:20 Jessica Frank-Keyes
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Tributes from heartbroken family and friends have poured in for a “beautiful, kind” teenager who died after her car crashed into a tree.

Most read

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Hunt still on for youths who reportedly fled after crash

The incident happened near to the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive Picture: GOOGLE

Youth admits 14 offences as police crackdown at troubled housing estate continues

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Concerns over ‘gatherings of youths’ sees drugs seized in town centre

Drugs found on youths in Ipswich Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL POLICE

Hundreds reach for the stars - as Britain’s Got Talent auditions roll into Ipswich

Britain's Got Talent Auditons in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide