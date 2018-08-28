Will this be the hottest October day for 40 years?

Sunny weather in Christchurch Park this autumn. Picture: ARCHANT

The weather in Suffolk and Essex is set to be one of the hottest October days for decades - and the forecast experts have explained why.

The summer weather is likely to be returning to part of East Anglia as temperatures soar into the mid-twenties.

Forecasters Weatherquest expect Suffolk and north Essex to reach up to 24C, which would be the warmest day for the counties on record since the 1970s.

That would make it the warmest October in East Anglia for 40 years.

Anyone looking forward to the weekend will be happy as Saturday is set to be almost as hot as today.

The weekend could start with temperatures of 23C.

The reason for the warmer weather is that there is an area of high pressure to the east and one of low pressure to the west, with the region drawing a lot of warmth from the tropics of the Atlantic, dragging in warm air from southern climes.

A Weatherquest spokesman said: “What you see out of your window is what you are going to get for the rest of today.

“There’s a potential for patches of mist and fog later on this evening and tonight, but nothing but clear skies in the daytime.”

Drivers are asked to stay aware of hazy weather appearing later today.

