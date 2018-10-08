Partly Cloudy

Winter night shelter to open early to help town’s homeless survive long, cold winter

08 October, 2018 - 07:33
Ipswich Winter Night Shelter, pictured here in 2015. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Ipswich Winter Night Shelter will open eight weeks early in 2018 to give homeless people extra support during the winter.

Homeless people are to get extra help to survive a long and harsh winter when a night shelter opens several weeks early to provide much-needed food and warmth.

Ipswich Winter Night Shelter has opened between November and March in previous years, providing rough sleepers with a cooked meal and shower in the evening, as well as a bed for the night and breakfast in the morning.

But this year the shelter, run by the Selig (Suffolk) Trust, will open its doors at the St Nicholas Centre, in Cutler Street, on October 11 in a bid to curb growing problems with homelessness.

The early date was brought about by just under £56,000 of additional government funding so it could open for approximately eight weeks longer in its 2018/19 season.

“By being open for longer, we will hopefully be able to help more people find a solution,” said Julia Hancock, business manager for the Selig (Suffolk) Trust, the charity behind Ipswich Winter Night Shelter.

“For those who find trusting people difficult, it gives us longer to be able to work with them and hopefully more people will benefit from it.”

The centre, which has been running for eight years and believes its work helps to save lives during difficult winters, will be able to provide support for up to 15 people at a time.

It has also received funding from the Ipswich Round Table and Ipswich Borough Council to equip the church with a shower.

Yet rather than just providing shelter, volunteers also work with people to tackle the root causes of their homelessness and get them out of poverty - whether that be improving their health or helping them to find housing.

“The aim is for it to be more than just a bed and that staying in the centre will help them achieve a goal,” said Ms Hancock.

“The Ipswich Winter Night Shelter is a valuable resource in Ipswich and having a single location for part of the winter will enable us to focus more of our efforts on supporting our guests to find accommodation and to link up with the full range of support provided by local organisations.

“We know that with our support, and that of all the other local organisations working in this field, our guests will find work, make significant improvements to their health, access long-term housing and re-establish connections with their families.”

Anna Hughes, who leads the office a the St Nicholas Centre, said: “It is a privilege to be able to offer the Ipswich Winter Night Shelter a home this year.

“As a former church, the St Nicholas Centre is a special place to us and we hope that with our support the Ipswich Winter Night Shelter will have a positive impact on our local communities.

“During last year’s cold and long winter, we saw first-hand the problems of people living on our streets and agreed that we wanted to help those most in need.”

The shelter is currently seeking applications for volunteers, new and experienced.

To volunteer, visit www.iwns.org.uk/apply-to-volunteer/

The centre also relies on donations to help pay for its work.

To donate, visit www.iwns.org.uk/donate

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

19:00 Louisa Baldwin
Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

58 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

Most read

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

