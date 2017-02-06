Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich and Cambridge offices of law firm Eversheds rebranded as Eversheds Sutherland following merger

15:23 06 February 2017

Bryan Hughes, chief executive of Eversheds law firm. The firm has merged with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan to form Sutherland Eversheds. Picture: EVERSHEDS.

Bryan Hughes, chief executive of Eversheds law firm. The firm has merged with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan to form Sutherland Eversheds. Picture: EVERSHEDS.

Archant

UK law firm Eversheds and United States-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan have relaunched under their new combined identity as Eversheds Sutherland, following a merger agreed last year.

Comment

The enlarged firm has more than 2,300 lawyers in 61 offices across 29 countries, inclduing former Eversheds offices in Cambridge and Ipswich which together employ 122 people.

Simon Tytherleigh, senior office partner at for the Cambridge and Ipswich offices, said: “Our combination with Sutherland is timely.

“Many of our clients around the region already have US interests or aspire to do so, or indeed are themselves US-headquartered. With access to lawyers in six offices across the United States, we are now even better positioned to support them with their plans going forward.

“Given Cambridge’s outstanding global brand, and its position as the fastest-growing economy in the UK, our combination with Sutherland enables us to have a leading role to play in promoting Cambridge and the East Anglian region to global and US investors, and realising its ambition of increasing global links in a growing economy, underpinned by skills and jobs in the region.”

Eversheds chief executive Bryan Hughes said: “Establishing a truly global platform for our clients, including a strong presence in the US, has long been our number one strategic priority. I am delighted that, with the creation of Eversheds Sutherland, that vision finally becomes a reality.

“Sutherland shares completely our approach to the creation of meaningful long term relationships with clients to deliver the very highest levels of service. We are very much looking forward to working together, collaborating as equal partners to create a new and powerful offering in the legal sector.”

Keywords: United Kingdom United States Ipswich Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

14:35 Annabelle Dickson
Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

One of the region’s MPs has said plans to charge overseas patients before they use the NHS must not distract from the need for “urgent and substantial” extra funds.

Enid Blyton’s Famous Five celebrate 75 years of making young Suffolk readers happy

14:00 Lynne Mortimer
Five on a Treasure Island - the first of Enid Blyton's Famous Five books, published in 1942

For every child who has longed to spend summer romping around the countryside with friends, solving mysteries and eating a picnic of sandwiches and cake lovingly prepared by mother, served with lashings of ginger beer, 2017 marks a significant anniversary.

Springfield Follies venture down rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland panto

53 minutes ago Tom Potter
The Springfield Follies present Alice in Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre

An amateur drama group took audiences on a fantasy-filled adventure based on a classic tale populated by curious characters spouting absurd verse.

Chance of sleet and snow on way as cold snap set to stay for coming days

11:45 Tom Potter
Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Suffolk faces a cold snap over the next few days with sleet showers predicted nearer the coast and a dusting of snow possible further inland.

Police investigate link between burglary and attempted break-in at Felixstowe businesses

11:15 Tom Potter
Police are investigating a burglary and attempted burglary in Felixstowe

Two business have been targeted by burglars in Felixstowe.

Appeal follows two-vehicle crash on A12 at Saxmundham

11:52 Tom Potter
Emergency services on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo: Wayne Savage

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A12 at Saxmundham.

Gresham’s bingo night helps raise more than £1,300 for Alzheimer’s charity

11:12 Adam Howlett
Greshams Ipswoch held a fancy dress bingo night over Chrostmas, raising more than £1,300 for Altzheimer's Research

Greshams Ipswich has handed over more than £1,300 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after raising the cash at its popular Christmas bingo night.

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

09:00 Andrew Hirst
Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

The family of an mentally-ill man who died amid filth and squalor in Ipswich are hoping for answers at this week’s long-awaited inquest.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Brits for third time – alongside Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Little Mix

08:46 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran on stage during the 2012 Brit Awards. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

Suffolk’s hit-making chart star, Ed Sheeran, is set to take the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

08:21 Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Most read

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Chance of sleet and snow on way as cold snap set to stay for coming days

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Most commented

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24