Ipswich and Colchester hospitals agree to merge services but promise to keep some departments at both sites

07:45 03 February 2017

Colchester Hospital. Credit: Gregg Brown.

Colchester Hospital. Credit: Gregg Brown.

Colchester and Ipswich hospitals could be set to merge, as the two NHS trusts explore options for a long term partnership in a bid to improve care for patients at both hospitals.

Ipswich Hospital

The merger or potential acquisition of one of the hospitals by the other could see some services at one hospital shut down and merged to one single site.

No decisions have yet been made on how the partnership will work, but the trusts have already committed to retain Accident and Emergency, maternity and acute medical services at both hospitals.

The roles of hospital chief executive and trust chairman were previously merged in January 2016.

David White, chairman of both of the trusts, said: “We need to show how the trusts working together more closely could benefit the patients of both organisations. This could happen through sharing some resources like staff, equipment or space.

“We are keen to exchange best practice in caring for our patients and for both organisations to get the best of what the other can offer.”

Joint chief executive officer Nick Hulme, said: “The two trusts are having ongoing discussions about what long term partnership means and how we can work together.

“We are doing this by having important conversations with our clinicians, commissioners and partners, listening to their views.

“Now we will expand this conversation to patients and patient groups, and a wider group of stakeholders, as well as continuing to talk to doctors, nurses and other staff about these ideas.

“We want to explain our ideas and capture everyone’s thoughts to help us identify the best way of caring for our patients into the future.”

The trusts agreed to work in partnership after Colchester was again rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission in January 2016.

The boards of Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust and Ipswich Hospital NHS are looking at three different ways in which the organisations can work together.

The three scenarios are:

• A merger with full integration of clinical services

• A merger with some integration of clinical services

• An acquisition of one trust by another.

Keywords: Nick Hulme Care Quality Commission NHS

