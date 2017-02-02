Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital Archant

The boss of two of the region’s biggest hospitals has highlighted concerns over a significant reduction in the number of people training to become nurses.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Most worrying news item for sometime. 25% reduction in nurse training applications, coupled with uncertainty re EU recruitment — Nick Hulme (@Nickhulme61) February 2, 2017

Nick Hulme, chief executive at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, said the fall in nurse training applications was the “most worrying news for sometime”.

According to figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Services, applicants in England who had nursing as at least one of their course choices fell by 23% from 43,800-33,810.

Unions have attributed the reduction on the axing of bursaries for nursing courses.

Janet Davies, the Royal College of Nursing’s chief executive and general secretary, told Nursing Times: “These figures confirm our worst fears. “With 24,000 nursing vacancies in the UK, the government needs to take immediate action to encourage more applicants by reinstating student funding and investing in student education – the future of nursing, and the NHS, is in jeopardy,” she added.

Mr Hulme also warned of the uncertainty regarding EU recruitment following the Brexit vote.