Ipswich and East Suffolk ‘only CCG in the country’ to be on track with savings targets

Money (stock) Archant

Health commissioners in east Suffolk claim to have achieved the greatest efficiency-saving in the country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s (IESCCG) governing body reported on Tuesday that it was on track to deliver more than its target £17.4million savings for the financial year.

Announcing the news, Michael McCullagh, a member of the clinical executive, said: “I think it’s safe to say that we are the only CCG in the country to be able to report that.”

Earlier this financial year, IESCCG had warned of a £13m joint deficit with the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (WSCCG), prompting consultations over possible cuts to services.

Since then, however, the IESCCG is reported to have recovered its position and is now on course to end the year with a £1.5m surplus.

Members of the governing body attributed the savings to reducing demand on services.

Chief officer Ed Garratt said a “very positive picture was emerging” in the CCG’s finances.

“Comparatively, we are in a very strong position compared to the east of England context,” he added.

However, Dr McCullagh said that although the financial picture was to be welcomed “we should also remember that we carried over a £1.3m deficit from last year”.

He also warned that the finances for the WSCCG were a “different story”.

Chief finance officer Lesley Macleod said there was “increased confidence” in the CCG’s finances.

However, she also said that according to government directives, CCGs needed to run at a 1% “cumulative surplus”, which had been offset by the deficit incurred in 2015/16. “So to get back on track we need that surplus,” she added.

Imran Qureshi, chairman of the clinical executive, summarised the CCG’s finances, saying: “We are less broke than we were.”

All CCGs are required by the Department of Health to develop Quality, Innovation Productivity and Prevention (QIPP) programmes, to drive forward improvements in NHS care, at the same time as making major efficiency savings.

The IESCCG’s financial report said it anticipates “full delivery” of its QIPP target of £17.1m for 2016/17.