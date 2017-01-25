Overcast

Ipswich and Felixstowe logistics company GMA expands fleet with new DAF trucks

06:00 25 January 2017

One of the new DAF trucks supplied by Chassis Cab for GMA Warehousing & Transport. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

One of the new DAF trucks supplied by Chassis Cab for GMA Warehousing & Transport. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Keith Mindham

Suffolk logistics company GMA Warehousing & Transport has expanded its fleet with the addition of two DAF XF trucks.

It is the first time the brand has featured in the multi-marque fleet operated by the Ipswich-based company, with the vehicles being supplied by Suffolk and Cambridge DAF dealer Chassis Cab.

GMA was founded in 1987 now has 250,000sq ft of warehousing space and a staff of 97, offering import, export and cargo handling from its headquarters in Central Avenue, Ipswich, and a second site in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, through a fleet ranging from small commercial vehicles to 44-tonne trucks.

The new DAF units feature a PACCAR MX-11 Euro 6 emissions-compliant engine, luxury Super SpaceCab, AS-tronic automated gear box and Drivers Performance Assist to help the driver to operate the truck to the best fuel economy.

GMA transport manager Peter Bennett said: “Our nationwide operation covers the movement of containers, product distribution, cargo handling and storage. We cover a multitude of product sectors and the news is that business is as fast-moving as ever.’

“Our investment in the new DAF trucks show that, as well as looking at the comfort of our drivers, we are, as always, keeping a close eye on operational costs and efficiency.”

David Scarff of Chassis Cab, added: “We are extremely proud of this conquest sale to GMA. When operators try a new brand they have usually done their homework and statistics show that the XF is the flagship long haul truck and the preferred choice of the majority of operators throughout the UK.”

Chassis Cab employs more than 110 people at bases in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Isleham.

