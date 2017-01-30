Ipswich Boxing Club gets £1,800 grant from borough council

Ipswich Boxing Club has been awarded borough council grant funding. Demonstrations from the club at the 2011 Suffolk Show here. Image: Ashley Pickering

Ipswich Boxing Club has been awarded a grant of more than £1,800 to help boost its membership and running costs.

The club based at the Murrayside Centre has been in existence for more than 50 years, and submitted a funding request to Ipswich Borough Council’s south east area committee.

The £1,807 request was granted, which the club will use on venue hire and enrolment costs for members.

The grant will also be used for training and coaching carried out by Boxing England for the trainers, as well as key training in first aid.

South east area committee chairwoman Sarah Barber said: “Ipswich Boxing Club is really good where it is run in Priory Heath because there’s not a lot there for young people.

“The volunteers live in Priory Heath as well so it really is a local community group for young people.”

The club features around 40 regular members – with more than half of those aged 11-17.