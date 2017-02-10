Overcast

Ipswich dance club throws dedicated member Hazel Upson surprise 90th birthday party

12:39 10 February 2017

Members of the Let's Dance 2 club at a surprise 90th birthday party for Hazel Upson at the YMCA Ipswich

Members of the Let’s Dance 2 club at a surprise 90th birthday party for Hazel Upson at the YMCA Ipswich

Archant

She may have just turned 90 years old, but Hazel Upson still loves to dance.

Comment

To mark the big birthday, her Ipswich dance club, of which she has been a member for 35 years, threw a surprise party.

Although the swinging and swaying has slowed down, Mrs Upson still attends the Let’s Dance 2 group every Tuesday, greets people on their entrance, sells raffle tickets and looks after the membership fees.

Alan Jones, who runs the sessions at YMCA Ipswich, said: “She is part of the team.”

Mr Jones, 79, said the surprise do was the highlight of Mrs Upson’s week.

Dance club member Shirley Woollard, 75, added: “There’s not many 90-year-olds who will turn up every week. She loves the social aspect.”

Mayor of Ipswich Roger Fern made a speech at the gathering.

Mrs Upson has danced since she was a teenager, starting out at The Victory Hall in Bramford.

Let’s Dance 2 is open to all and teaches ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing.

It takes place on Tuesdays between 7.45pm and 9.45pm.

