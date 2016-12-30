Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich driver banned after being caught drug-driving twice in six weeks

09:02 30 December 2016

Police pulled over drug driver twice in six weeks

Police pulled over drug driver twice in six weeks

A motorist caught drug-driving twice in six weeks has been banned from the road for two years.

Comment

Nelson Dias, of Chevallier Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at the town’s magistrates’ court to driving with cocaine in his system on May 2 and June 14.

The 27-year-old also admitted failing to attend court on August 1, and failing to attend a drug assessment appointment on May 9.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said a police constable saw Dias’s Volvo in London Road, Ipswich, at 1.17am on May 5.

At the time it had a defective rear sidelight and appeared to have an expired MoT certificate as well as not being insured.

Dias was stopped in Allenby Road and given a roadside breath test which indicated he had 38 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

A subsequent drug swab showed he had seven-and-a-half times the legal limit for a metabolite of cocaine, and nearly five times the legal limit for cocaine, his system.

He was below the legal alcohol limit for driving when he blew into an intoximeter at Martlesham police investigation centre.

As a result Dias was supposed to turn up for a drug assessment appointment a week later, but failed to make the appointed time and arrived 30 minutes late.

Mr Ablett said the June 14 offence occurred when officers saw the Volvo in Anglesea Road, Ipswich. When they checked it appeared not to be insured.

Dias was on police bail for the May 2 offence at the time.

On this occasion a blood sample showed he was twice the legal limit for cocaine and nearly eight times the legal limit for a metabolite of the drug.

The court was told Dias had no previous convictions before May 2.

Dias, representing himself, told the court he had been going through a bad patch in his life at the time of the driving offences, but had now found a full-time job and was trying to settle down.

In addition to giving Dias a two-year driving ban, District Judge Alexander Jacobs fined the factory worker a total of £550 and ordered him to pay £85 costs as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

Keywords: Ipswich UN Court

Ipswich driver banned after being caught drug-driving twice in six weeks

09:02 Colin Adwent
Police pulled over drug driver twice in six weeks

A motorist caught drug-driving twice in six weeks has been banned from the road for two years.

Community care farm plan for the Ipswich area

26 minutes ago David Vincent
Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Plans are being finalised to launch a new social enterprise for vulnerable adults and children close to Ipswich in the form of a community farm.

When are the supermarkets in Ipswich open between Christmas and New Year 2016?

09:55
Tesco at Copdock Interchange, Ipswich - see Christmas opening times here

We’ve all done it – remembered a vital last-minute purchase needed to save New Year and wondered when Lidl, Aldi, Asda or the Co-op will be open.

Delay on Ipswich Building Society Princes Street branch down to listed building conditions

09:11 Jason Noble
Ipswich Building Society chief executive Paul Winter outside what is to be the society's new town centre branch in Ipswich.

Plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House in Princes Street are set to go to the planning committee in February after delays surrounding listed building conditions.

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application

09:09 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran

Planning chiefs are preparing to take on Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran in a row over proposed developments at his home near Framlingham.

Civic Drive, Ipswich, clear after crash near Handford Road junction

07:55 Jason Noble
Police at the scene of a crash in Civic Drive

A crash in Civic Drive, Ipswich, caused delays for rush hour traffic this morning.

Renewed drive for smokers in Suffolk to quit this New Year as figures reveal one in six adults smoke

09:31 Jason Noble
Quit smoking

Smokers in Suffolk are being urged to stub out the cigarettes for good as their new year’s resolution, as latest statistics reveal that around one in six of the county’s adults smoke.

Five family days out in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and east Suffolk this New Year weekend

Yesterday, 18:33 Natalie Sadler
The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Our weekly guide offers a run down to what is happening in Suffolk each weekend from family walks to theatre fun for toddlers. 

Go-ahead given for Sizewell nuclear waste store to be operational

Yesterday, 17:36 David Green
Inside the £200million Dry Fuel Storage facility at Sizewell B, where they will keep all the radioactive fuel rods once they are spent.

EDF Energy has been given the go-ahead to start using its new £200million dry fuel store at the Sizewell B nuclear power station.

Family pay tribute to mother-of-two Claire Taylor who died in Great Bradley collision

Yesterday, 17:13 Adam Howlett
Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday December 27

The family of a mother-of-two who was out training for the Rome marathon when she was involved in a fatal collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday say she will be ‘sorely missed by all who knew her’.

Most read

Police seek BMW driver after teenager seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Police appeal for help over hit-and-run

Ipswich driver banned after being caught drug-driving twice in six weeks

Police pulled over drug driver twice in six weeks

Updated: Granddad rescued children while handyman tackled blaze after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

Updated: A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Civic Drive, Ipswich, clear after crash near Handford Road junction

Police at the scene of a crash in Civic Drive

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans gives Mick McCarthy a vote of confidence in self-penned programme article

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Most commented

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans gives Mick McCarthy a vote of confidence in self-penned programme article

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Updated: A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application

Ed Sheeran

Corrie McKeague’s mother says son would make ‘reckless’ decisions in Facebook Live Q&A

The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Mick McCarthy knows some Ipswich Town are bored of him, but believes he can change the mood – just like he did at Wolves

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Everyone is fighting for Mick McCarthy, says Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman

Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24