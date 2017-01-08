Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich great grandmother Olga Woltering killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

14:53 08 January 2017

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Archant

An 84-year-old woman gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise was not meant to be at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, it has emerged.

Comment

Great-grandmother Olga Woltering, from Ipswich, was one of five people killed by a former soldier in a mass shooting at the airport.

Old schoolfriend Margaret Osborne, 87, had recently reconnected with Mrs Woltering on Facebook.

She said her and husband Ralph, who she called a “match made in heaven”, were not meant to be at the airport that day – they had booked for Saturday but went a day early due to weather conditions.

“It is so tragic,” she said. “Ralph must be thinking why did we go that day, why did we not just wait. She wasn’t meant to be there that day.

“They were the most devoted couple and a match made in heaven.”

Remembered for her “unmistakable British accent”, Mrs Woltering was raised in Ipswich and went to Priory Heath Secondary Modern before moving to the US in 1955.

She lived in Georgia with her former US Air Force serviceman husband Ralph, who she met during the Second World War when he was stationed in Suffolk.

At the time of the attack they were preparing to go on a cruise in the Caribbean for Mr Woltering’s 90th birthday.

Her family, which includes sons Tim, Michael and Gary and daughter Debbie released a statement in the wake of the 84-year-old’s death.

They said: “Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many.

“She, along with our father Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family, and while she’s absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts, and memories for ever. “Her bright smile and loving manner will be missed by all who had the fortune to know her.”

Iraq War veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, a former National Guard soldier from Alaska is accused of carrying out the killing.

The New Jersey-born suspect was charged on Saturday with causing an act of violence at an airport, using a firearm during a crime of violence and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Terrorist links have not yet been ruled out by the FBI.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Cobb County, Georgia, which Mrs Woltering had been a member of since 1978, said she was “so charming, calling everybody ‘Lovey’ or ‘Love’ in her unmistakable British accent”.

Father Fernando Molina-Restrepo said: “Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met. This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.

“Olga and Ralph have been members of our Transfiguration Family since October 1978.

“May God give consolation to all of the victims of this tragedy and may God give eternal rest to those who died. Especially to our beloved Olga. Peace.”

Friends who attended church with Mrs Woltering spoke of their shock and horror at her killing on social media.

Jerry De Varennes wrote: “Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Fort Lauderdale airport attack. Prayers lifted up for the soul of Olga Woltering and her family. Prayers also lifted up for a crazy and cruel world.”

Virginia Moran added: “So very sad, Olga’s ever present smile was infectious and brightened any day, she will be deeply missed and my prayers are with Ralph, her family, all those she touched, and all who were impacted by Friday’s senseless action.”

Did you know Olga? Pay tribute to her by emailing us at newsroom@archant.co.uk

Keywords: United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Lidl gets consent for new store at Felixstowe Haven Exchange site

09:00 Richard Cornwell
Plans have been approved for a new Lidl store in Felixstowe.

Budget supermarket firm Lidl UK has been given the go-ahead to build a second supermarket at Felixstowe – after Asda pulled out of the project.

Region’s commuters to London set to face delays from London Underground strike

24 minutes ago Jason Noble
Those commuting to London by rail will be unable to use the Tube at London Liverpool Street or Stratford. Byline: Sonya Duncan.

Suffolk and Essex commuters to London are set to suffer travel disruption today as strikes are taking place on London Underground services today.

Ambulance response time figures rank Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, Leiston and Halesworth among worst ten postcodes

06:00 Emily Townsend
East of England Ambulance Service. Stock image

Six postcodes in east Suffolk were ranked among the ten worst in the country for ambulance response times, figures show.

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Yesterday, 20:00
Trimley High Road

Villagers are calling for a study of the impact of increasing traffic on the road through their community with proposals for 70 more homes set to receive planning permission this week.

Car worker rescued after getting trapped under vehicle at Kirton

Yesterday, 16:29 Richard Cornwell

Firefighters rescued a person who had become trapped under a car this afternoon.

Updated: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

Yesterday, 16:01 Emily Townsend
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran looks set to claim number one – and two – in the official UK charts this week.

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Yesterday, 14:53 Emily Townsend
Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

An 84-year-old woman gunned down as she prepared to go on a cruise was not meant to be at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, it has emerged.

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Yesterday, 14:01 Richard Cornwell

A cold snap is on the way this week – with an outside chance of some snow showers across Suffolk.

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

Yesterday, 11:11 Emily Townsend
The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

Two cars crashed in Kesgrave this morning.

Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

Yesterday, 11:00 Mariam Ghaemi
The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.

An Ipswich Town-themed charity football match which has raised more than £10,000 is returning – but this time it will see legendary footballers go head-to-head against each other.

Most read

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

Police hunt road rage van driver who left Ipswich boy bloodied and battered

Police hunt road rage van driver

Lidl gets consent for new store at Felixstowe Haven Exchange site

Plans have been approved for a new Lidl store in Felixstowe.

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Trimley High Road

Most commented

Emergency services on scene of two-car crash in Kesgrave

The junction of Dobbs Lane and Foxhall Road. KESGRAVE ES 2 10 02

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

Trimley High Road

New book promises ‘truth’ about Rendlesham UFO mystery from perspective of airbase commander

Col. Charles Halt (Retired) revisiting Rendlesham Forest last summer
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24