Ipswich homelessness group receives cash boost to tackle growing issue of people forced to sleep rough

Tom Jell, manager of the Ipswich Building Society branch at Sailmakers hands over a cheque to Grace Batterbee from IHAG with Charlie West of IHAG, Megan Wright and Lewis Anderson of Ipswich Building Society Archant

An Ipswich homelessness group has received a cash boost to help in its struggle with the increasing number of rough sleepers on the town’s streets.

The Ipswich Housing Group (IHAG) was presented a cheque for £431 from Ipswich Building Society whose Sailmakers branch has adopted them as a designated charity.

Halford Hewitt, director of IHAG, thanked the firm for its generous donation. He said the process of applying for funding often favoured larger charities not based in the county and ignored charities working on the ground, rooted in the communities they serve.

“We run a hugely successful temporary housing scheme yet we are at a huge disadvantage because national organisations use professional bid writers to apply for funding,” he said.

“But a large national organisation might decide at any time that Ipswich doesn’t figure in its national strategy and withdraw its support.