Ipswich man blighted by Christmas calls after phone mix-up on Google

An Ipswich man spent the festive season dodging unwanted phone calls – because his mobile number appeared on Google as the contact for the town’s sorting office.

Royal Mail Sorting Office, Commercial Road, Ipswich.

Sean Coombes, 28, who said the ordeal stopped him from receiving calls from family members over Christmas, has had the same number for four years.

But from Christmas Eve onwards he was bombarded by calls asking for the sorting office – concerning missing packages and Christmas deliveries.

There were so many Mr Coombes found himself unable to take messages from friends and well-wishers over the festive period to inform customers of the mix-up.

After the frustrated 28-year-old contacted the Star Google updated the information to the correct number of 03456 021 021.

“It was really annoying and I felt like I was being harassed,” he said.

“I tried speaking to the office who said it is nothing to do with them, and I felt helpless if I’m honest.

“I’ve had the mobile number for four years and this is the first time I’ve experienced anything like this, it’s not on.

He added: “Over Christmas it was clearly their busiest time of the year but I got the brunt of all their calls which isn’t fair. I am nothing to do with them and having to keep telling them it is not the right number drove me mad.”

Mr Coombes said he tried everything ­– calling Google, the sorting office and Royal Mail ­– to fix the problem.

Google said businesses can edit their information using the site’s dedicated function, and that edits can be suggested to the search engine so incorrect information can be changed.

Royal Mail said they were not responsible for Mr Coombes’ number being listed on the search engine.

Spokeswoman Morag Turnbull said: “We would like to reassure the customer that Royal Mail was not responsible in any way for his mobile number featuring on Google as a contact number for Ipswich delivery office.

“The correct number for customers to contact for any enquiries about their mail service in Ipswich or arrange a redelivery of mail is clearly printed on the something for you card which is left if we are unable to deliver an item of mail.”