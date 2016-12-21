Ipswich man denies causing £9,000 damage at The Music Room
14:07 22 December 2016
An Ipswich man is to go on trial on January 12 accused of smashing up property worth £9,000 at an Ipswich nightspot.
Gary Wing, of Newnham Court, has denied criminal damage on Sunday November 20 at The Music Room in Duke Street.
The 22-year-old is accused of damaging four beer pumps, a speaker, a pool table light, a till and screen, and a large wall mirror.
He appeared before Ipswich magistrates via a video link from Norwich prison to make an application for bail.
However, magistrates denied his application.