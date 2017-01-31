Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man was punched in face in unprovoked attack at neighbour’s home, court hears

16:39 31 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

An Ipswich man suffered a broken nose and needed stitches to a cut behind his ear after he was repeatedly punched while he was at a neighbour’s house, it has been alleged.

Comment

Christopher Watson, who lived in Grebe Close, Ipswich, had gone to his neighbour Ifrah Jama’s house to let in Edmond Disha who had been staying with her, so that he could pick up a coat, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mr Watson was waiting in the hall when Disha allegedly forced open the front door and repeatedly punched him in a “wholly unprovoked attack”, said Phillip Farr, prosecuting.

He said the motive for the alleged attack was unclear.

Disha, 29, of Bath Road, Felixstowe has denied unlawfully wounding Mr Watson in January last year.

The court heard that Disha told police he had gone to the property in Grebe Close after Mr Watson was injured.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk’s Christian and Muslim communities united against ‘alpha male bully’ Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

31 minutes ago Matt Reason
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a

Suffolk’s faith community has united against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban and vowed to speak out against his divisive agendas.

Ipswich man was punched in face in unprovoked attack at neighbour’s home, court hears

19 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

An Ipswich man suffered a broken nose and needed stitches to a cut behind his ear after he was repeatedly punched while he was at a neighbour’s house, it has been alleged.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

50 minutes ago Paul Geater
Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

The number of motorists caught exceeding the speed limit over the Orwell Bridge has topped 6,000 in the first six months that the average speed cameras have been operating.

Inadequate Ofsted for Ipswich playgroup over quality of teaching and ‘weak’ supervision of children

15:35 Emily Townsend
Little Sprouts Nursery in Ipswich, which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years. Picture: Gregg Brown

Staff at an Ipswich playgroup which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years are “disappointed” with their latest Ofsted rating.

Gallery: Days Gone By - Memories of the changing face of Ipswich Dock

15:32
Ipswich Docks from the air in June 1971. The University of Suffolk building now stands where the Eastern Counties Farmers silo was on Neptune Quay. Picture: David Kindred/Archant

We recently featured photographs of Ransomes Sims and Jefferies Orwell Works, Ipswich, and readers have responded with memories of their time there and have added names to those in the photographs featured.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

15:08 Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Public to be consulted over proposals for new village hall on playing field at Melton

15 minutes ago Tom Potter
Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. PHOTO: Sarah Lucy Brown

Members of the public are being invited to discuss plans for a new village hall to be built in Melton, near Woodbridge.

Opinion: Why does it take so long to travel from Campsea Ashe to Ipswich on the East Suffolk Rail Line?

15:51
An East Suffolk Line train prepares to depart Wickham Market

Recently in Parliament I welcomed the opportunity to debate future investment in the East Suffolk railway line along with my neighbouring MP for Waveney, Peter Aldous, writes Dr Dan Poulter MP.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Suffolk council taxpayers to pay extra 1p a day in policing precept increase

13:47 Lauren Everitt
Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra penny a day after plans to increase the police precept were approved.

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

Most commented

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24