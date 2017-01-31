Ipswich man was punched in face in unprovoked attack at neighbour’s home, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Archant

An Ipswich man suffered a broken nose and needed stitches to a cut behind his ear after he was repeatedly punched while he was at a neighbour’s house, it has been alleged.

Christopher Watson, who lived in Grebe Close, Ipswich, had gone to his neighbour Ifrah Jama’s house to let in Edmond Disha who had been staying with her, so that he could pick up a coat, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mr Watson was waiting in the hall when Disha allegedly forced open the front door and repeatedly punched him in a “wholly unprovoked attack”, said Phillip Farr, prosecuting.

He said the motive for the alleged attack was unclear.

Disha, 29, of Bath Road, Felixstowe has denied unlawfully wounding Mr Watson in January last year.

The court heard that Disha told police he had gone to the property in Grebe Close after Mr Watson was injured.

The trial continues tomorrow.