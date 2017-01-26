Ipswich men’s hairdresser prepares to retire after 50 years – and ‘tens of thousands’ of haircuts

Mark Talbott is retiring from hairdressing.

A long-serving men’s hairdresser from Ipswich is calling it a day after 50 years behind the chair.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Talbott is retiring from hairdressing. L-R Roy Woolnough,Mark Talbott,Sue Doe,Steve Darlow. Mark Talbott is retiring from hairdressing. L-R Roy Woolnough,Mark Talbott,Sue Doe,Steve Darlow.

Mark Talbott, of Victor Doe Gentleman’s Hairdressing in Norwich Road, has put down his comb for the last time as he prepares to retire from the profession.

For half a century he has greeted clients with a smile – and the tight-knit team he works in, which includes Roy Woolnough, Neil Cutting and Steve Darlow, say they will miss him but wish him the best for the future.

“It’s been a real pleasure to work in an industry I love and a team of great people,” said Mr Talbott, who is 65.

“I started off as an apprentice at 15 before going to Suffolk college to do my training for both ladies and gent’s hair.

“I’ve done a range of things including being a self employed hairdresser in a salon at Claydon for ten years, I also did my teacher training and worked part time at Suffolk college in Ipswich and West Suffolk College.

“I’ve been around the block as you might say, like my colleagues at Victor Doe have too.”

Salon owner Susan Doe said she will miss Mr Talbott but is glad he can now have time to focus on his hobbies, which include ballroom dancing, bowling and classic cars.

“We are sorry to see him go but it will be nice for him to retire and dedicate some time to his many hobbies,” she said.

“Roy, Steve, Neil and I wish him every happiness and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Talbott worked at Victor Doe’s part time while he was training to be a teacher back in the 1980s.

He then moved back in 2007 and he has been working there ever since.

“It’s a great team of lads and is really good to work locally,” he said. “I was born in Ipswich and for the last nine years we’ve had a nice steady lot of clients young and old - it’s a nice little establishment and I will miss the guys there and Sue a lot.

“But I tell you what it will be really nice to focus on the things I want to do in my life now I’m 65.”

When asked how many hair cuts he thinks he is carried out in the past 50 years he said he “wouldn’t like to make an estimate” as there are so many.

The 65-year-old added: “There must be thousands, maybe even into the tens or even hundreds of thousands, but I wouldn’t like to make an estimate. Just so many.”