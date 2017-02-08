Snow

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

08:46 09 February 2017

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma BullThe scene of a stabbing in Ancaster Road, Ipswich. Photo: Emma Bull

Emergency services were called at 6.30pm yesterday to reports that a man in his 40s had been stabbed in the area of Ancaster Road.

One eye-witness to the aftermath of the stabbing told how he was involved in an incident with a man only minutes beforehand and how people rushed to the aid of the victim as he lay on the ground near the railway bridge.

A 28-year-old man, who lives in the flats in Ranelagh Road which are almost opposite where the man was collapsed, was returning home after going to the shops in Compair Crescent.

He said: “I was on my way back home. I saw a guy who looked like he was looking for fight. He tried to walk into me. I was on my phone at the time. I kind of avoided him.”

The 28-year-old crossed on to the other side of the road and then back again to go into the flats were he lives.

He said: “I was just about to tell my partner what happened and she said ‘look out of the window’.

“I saw everybody running towards the person who got stabbed. I found it strange because of what just happened to me down the road.

“I saw someone down at the bridge on the floor at the traffic lights.

“There were a lot of people gathering round the person.

“The police had started to cordon off the road. People’s first reaction was to run to the scene to see if they could help. There was kind of a lot of panic.

“It was amazing how many police cars turned up and how many people there were at the scene.

“There were people in forensic suits with masks on. I could see something serious had happened.

“I was literally out there five minutes before all these police turned up. There was definitely an atmosphere out there.”

The resident said after the earlier incident with the other man he also saw two people running on the opposite side of the road.

He added: “They were either running from something or to something.”

The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

A police cordon remained in place this morning in Ancaster Road, which is closed between the junction with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Two other cordons are in place in Ranelagh Road, beside the Penta Hotel and in Burrell Road, which police have now confirmed are connected to the incident.

The arrested man was detained some hours after the stabbing. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Mimacian Toadel, 43, who also lives in the flats opposite the crime scene.

He said: “It was very shocking, so strange to see something of this kind happening here.

“I saw six police cars outside with blue lights on.

“There was a lot of noise and it was very weird to see so many police there.”

One woman, who lives nearby but did not want to be named, said: “It’s a terrible thing to have happened, it’s just too close to home. Just horrible.”

Philip Smart is an Ipswich borough councillor who represents the Bridge ward near where the stabbing happened.

He said: “Obviously it’s very shocking news.

“We are very sorry for the relatives of the man involved and just hope that the police investigation will lead to someone being brought to justice for it.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 320 of February 8, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

  • How many attempt Murders and Murders is that now in the last 18 months for the town? Ipswich is becoming an Inner London styled suburb. But you keep putting up flats and houses anywhere you can in this small Town, increase that population, increase the resource demand, decrease the investment in the town. create a town centre full of betting and 99p shops, where street drinkers and drug addicts roam.... you will create more social deprivation and more crime.

  • Its sad someone list their life. However news just in from SCC and IBC..... the road outside the station is now closed for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

  • What do think is the root cause of the sudden death of this individual ?

