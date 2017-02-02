Rain

Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

14:16 02 February 2017

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

A new business-led organisation has been set up to try to bring more political power to the greater Ipswich region in any shake-up over devolution in Suffolk.

Orwell Ahead members say it is vital that political decisions about the Greater Ipswich area, which includes communities like Kesgrave, Martlesham, Pinewood, and Claydon, should be taken by politicians based in the area.

They would also like the Greater Ipswich area to include the Felixstowe peninsula to create an urban powerhouse to bring prosperity to Suffolk.

Businessman Mark Ling is one of the main movers of the new group – he has been a long-time campaigner to restore Broomhill Pool in Ipswich.

He said the discussion about devolution over the last two years and the planned merger of Waveney and Suffolk Coastal councils had given the campaign a sense of urgency.

Communities like Kesgrave and Martlesham that were clearly part of the Greater Ipswich area would now have their fates decided by councillors from Lowestoft – 44 miles away.

Mr Ling said: “If the Ipswich area is to thrive it must have its decisions made by local councillors who live here and understand it.

“At the moment we have a county council with no one from Ipswich on the cabinet.

“The leader of the county council (Colin Noble) is from the Mildenhall area. What does that part of the county have in common with Ipswich?”

Mr Ling said he understood that local politicians might not be keen to see widespread changes – but it was very important that with devolution on the agenda new ways of running services were considered.

He said: “It would make sense to have a central administration at the county council, but decisions have to be taken by councillors living in the area. Otherwise local democracy is meaningless.”

Mr Noble rejected the notion that the county ignored Ipswich.

He said: “When I became leader I made it clear you cannot have a prosperous and successful Suffolk without a prosperous and successful Ipswich.

“We have a cabinet member for Ipswich – and it is important we have an outward-looking Ipswich not one that is just inward-looking. We are also working to upgrade rail links from Felixstowe to Nuneaton.”

  • This is the best local government reform proposal I have heard in living memory. Very well thought of. The county is split into three EQUAL unitary authority areas by population size and they all utilise shared services giving a consistent service throughout Suffolk. Without a doubt if this is implemented Suffolk would be a powerhouse and each area will be FAIR. The emphasis on LOCAL people making LOCAL decisions with county-wide support (shared services) is nothing like you can get with multi-tier councils. Felixstowe has it far worse than Ipswich and would benefit from stronger ties with the Greater Ipswich area attracting visitors especially in summer months.

    NorthernBypass

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Totally disagree with peter turtill, SCC have proved how poor they really are , travel Ipswich disaster . I voted for change and that's what we need ,I hope this gets a real chance of happening but fear devolution just means councils grabbing extra power where they can and Mr Noble's attitude towards Ipswich proves his after just that , more power.

    Macke

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • I think it speaks volumes that Mr Noble’s response is “we have a cabinet member for Ipswich” would that be a councillor from Ipswich or at least adjacent. Nope actually he’s from Framlingham. Then the insult we don’t want an “inward looking” Ipswich. No, but neither do we want an ignored Ipswich. The fact is all the groups calling for a Greater Ipswich are looking outward, at growth in housing and industry, in Transport links. But we are stymied at every turn with the Councillor for transport more worried about duelling the A120 than getting an Ipswich Northern Bypass so we can get to the A12 and A14 beyond Ipswich. The same goes for those in and around Lowerstoft who are more concerned about duelling the A47 through Norfolk than any plans in Suffolk. The role of the County Council is to provide and apply for benefits in Suffolk not other counties. It is not the Counties role to set strategic national routes, that was going to be devolved to the Regional entity but Suffolk CC got that wrong too. So I strongly recommend that anybody visits the Orwell Ahead website to view the proposals, it’s about time Ipswich and Felixstowe as the major generators of income got listened too. IBC have for too long got blamed for items that are not in their control, planning at sites such as the Sugar Beet site outside Ipswich, Northern Relief Road is outside Ipswich, Housing in Pinewood etc outside Ipswich, even fixing potholes and cutting the grass on the roads in Ipswich is not controlled by IBC. So don't blame IBC for not running Ipswich, it can not Suffolk CC have since 1974.

    The Ginge

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • All for it and quite simply a brilliant idea ! Mr Noble I thought the whole idea of devolution was to hand power back to local people ? You signed up for devolution like all the leaders in Suffolk so why not agree to this very simple local solution .

    deeber

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Organisational structure advocated by Orwell Ahead.

    ReformSuffolk

    Mark Ling

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Quite right Mr Noble as you keep saying 'We have a cabinet member for Ipswich' He may be for Ipswich but , he is not FROM Ipswich, If SCC doesn't think this is a problem, I think there is an awful lot of people who would argue otherwise. Mark Ling has mapped out a very attractive and sensible way forward. I for one back Orwell ahead.

    Dalesman

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Makes perfect sense to me, let's get on with it..

    M Prime

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Peter- SCC already have significant control over Ipswich, whereas IBC are kept in an inherently weak position. Why, may I ask, do you think the current SCC would run Ipswich any better? Do you really not see value in 3 unitary council's for Suffolk, which would be much stronger and would benefit the whole of Suffolk? The Orwell region, including Ipswich, would certainly be a big winner under such an arrangement, but so would the whole of Suffolk.

    IpswichBristol

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • The only solution is for Suffolk County Council to absorb IBC which has been shown to be incapable of standing up for Ipswich. IBC is not able to run this town.

    Peter Turtill

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Our proposals go beyond those covered in Paul's article. Orwell Ahead is calling for urgent reform of local government in Suffolk. We propose a single shared Suffolk Service Centre; reporting to three equal sized unitary districts: East Suffolk, West Suffolk and Orwell (covering Greater Ipswich & Felixstowe). This will save money, provide balanced and fair platform for Devolution, and ensure local government is local (decisions made for you by people who live here). Unitary decision making for local people, but backed up by economies of scale through a shared service centre. Full details will be posted at orwellahed co uk. Lets get people talking about greater local government for ALL in Suffolk !

    Mark Ling

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • This is the future, forward looking, joined up thinking for an area with untapped potential. Winners all along this corridor of economic power. Those outlying suburbs( you know who you are) who are soon to have their affairs decided in Lowestoft ( virtually Norfolk these days), think on before trotting out the 'we're Suffolk Coastal, not IBC' line. We have a chance here, please get behind Orwell Ahead.

    Mike Derruki

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • To all of those who think Suffolk needs a Unitary Orwell authority covering the right Geographical area, able to fight for the important infrastructure improvements we desperately need, deliver a cohesive planning system which can plan strategically for our region, recognises that the whole Orwell corridor is incredibly interlinked and co-dependent, recognises that this is a system which can save all taxpayers money- this is the time to put the words into action and to join Orwell Ahead in this campaign.

    IpswichBristol

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

