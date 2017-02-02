Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

A new business-led organisation has been set up to try to bring more political power to the greater Ipswich region in any shake-up over devolution in Suffolk.

Orwell Ahead members say it is vital that political decisions about the Greater Ipswich area, which includes communities like Kesgrave, Martlesham, Pinewood, and Claydon, should be taken by politicians based in the area.

They would also like the Greater Ipswich area to include the Felixstowe peninsula to create an urban powerhouse to bring prosperity to Suffolk.

Businessman Mark Ling is one of the main movers of the new group – he has been a long-time campaigner to restore Broomhill Pool in Ipswich.

He said the discussion about devolution over the last two years and the planned merger of Waveney and Suffolk Coastal councils had given the campaign a sense of urgency.

Communities like Kesgrave and Martlesham that were clearly part of the Greater Ipswich area would now have their fates decided by councillors from Lowestoft – 44 miles away.

Mr Ling said: “If the Ipswich area is to thrive it must have its decisions made by local councillors who live here and understand it.

“At the moment we have a county council with no one from Ipswich on the cabinet.

“The leader of the county council (Colin Noble) is from the Mildenhall area. What does that part of the county have in common with Ipswich?”

Mr Ling said he understood that local politicians might not be keen to see widespread changes – but it was very important that with devolution on the agenda new ways of running services were considered.

He said: “It would make sense to have a central administration at the county council, but decisions have to be taken by councillors living in the area. Otherwise local democracy is meaningless.”

Mr Noble rejected the notion that the county ignored Ipswich.

He said: “When I became leader I made it clear you cannot have a prosperous and successful Suffolk without a prosperous and successful Ipswich.

“We have a cabinet member for Ipswich – and it is important we have an outward-looking Ipswich not one that is just inward-looking. We are also working to upgrade rail links from Felixstowe to Nuneaton.”