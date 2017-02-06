Overcast

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 06 February 2017

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Archant

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

If the plans are approved, traffic could increase - leading to increased calls for a Northern Bypass.

But developers Crest Nicholson will have to pay about £9m towards the costs of two new schools serving the 1,100-home development.

And other conditions will put the cost up further – they will have to pay about £1m towards the creation of a new country park.

The outline application for the Henley Gate development – between the East Suffolk rail line, Henley Road, and Westerfield – is due to be discussed by the borough’s planning and development committee on Wednesday.

Officers are recommending it is approved with strong conditions that have been agreed with the developers.

Northern Fringe development - how some of the homes could look

This includes contributing £5.8m towards a new primary school for the area and putting aside £3.2m as a contribution to a new high school for the whole 3,500-home Garden Suburb development.

The developers would have to pay £1m towards the creation of a new country park which would act as a “buffer” between the new development and Westerfield village.

And 15% of the new homes – 165 – would have to be “affordable” for social rents or as a joint equity scheme to allow people to get on to the housing ladder.

In October Suffolk County Council said it could not back the northern fringe proposal as it stood because of unanswered questions about road access, flood protection measures and the impact on schools.

Visitors look at the Henley Gate plans exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club back in 2016Visitors look at the Henley Gate plans exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club back in 2016

However by January it had had more information and the county is not objecting to the plans.

Both Anglian Water and the Environment Agency have had concerns about the development but feel these can be addressed by strictly enforced conditions.

However campaigners against the development still have serious concerns and feel that the information about the development has been published too close to the final decision to give them an adequate opportunity to make a meaningful comment.

Barbara Robinson, who has been a long-time campaigner against the development, is planning to go to the committee on Wednesday to argue that it is too early to make a decision on the first phase of the northern fringe.

