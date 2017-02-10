Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

07:00 10 February 2017

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Here’s a question for you, says Ipswich MP Ben Gummer. Which port in the United Kingdom last year exported more agricultural products than anywhere else? Felixstowe? Southampton? Hull? Liverpool?

Comment

None of these. It was our very own Ipswich. I bet you did not know that – and you would not be alone.

Our port is a hidden jewel in our local economic crown. Last year it handled 13% more than in 2015, which includes a 22% increase in exported cargo – a significant part of which was grain. In fact, Ipswich Port is now shipping more grain than at any point in its history.

It is a lineage that stretches a long way back. The archaeologists who are currently digging up the temporary carpark by the Paul’s building are scraping the old riverside where Redwald’s ships laid up 1,300 years ago, when Anglo-Saxon Ipswich was one of the most important ports in the country. Goods came and went across the quayside until a few decades ago, when the growth in the size of ships meant that port operations had to move down the estuary to the banks of Greenwich and Stoke.

Spiritually, it is still the same port and it boasts a continued use as great as any other in the country, bar London and Dover.

Nonetheless, because the port employs relatively few people compared with the town’s economy as a whole (about 300) and because the port sits largely out of view from most of the town’s population, it is something we collectively do not celebrate enough.

Given how it is leading the UK, perhaps it is time that we should.

Progress on Ipswich Flood Barrier

Meanwhile, we are in the process of protecting the old port – the waterfront – from the damaging effect of floods.

Last Friday I visited the enormous hole that engineers have dug in the entrance to the New Cut, which from the outside looks like a modest palisade of sheet steel. It is anything but: once over the metal, there is a vast dug-out pit, braced with massive steel beams, with all the rebar preparations down below awaiting thousands of tons of concrete due to be poured in the weeks ahead.

What’s it all for? This is the conclusion of a £58m flood defence scheme, the last piece to be filled in an iron and stone horseshoe that runs from where Belstead Brook meets the Orwell, up Wherstead Road and the West Bank, right the round the top of the river basin at the New Cut, across the Prince Philip Lock Gates, to down the Cliff Quay entrance to the port. It is a massive undertaking, now complete apart from the flood barrier to be installed in the New Cut. Clearly the work that has been done so far is almost entirely permanent, but you cannot put a permanent barrier across a tidal river, and that is where the barrier comes in.

This is none other than our own version of the Thames Barrier: a steel shield that swivels into place should there be a risk of a tidal surge that will overtop the river defences in the town. When raised – which will only happen every few years – it will withstand huge pressures and keep the sea tide at bay.

The result is that we can protect not only the waterfront but also all the low-lying land in the town centre, of which there is much. Older residents will remember the floods of 1953; this barrier will ensure that we shall never again endure the damage and distress that those inundations brought with them.

Most importantly, it means that we can continue to develop land in the town centre, safe in the knowledge that the houses and jobs there are not under threat. That means that this barrier, whilst very expensive, will allow us to bring many times that value in investment into the town – investment that otherwise could not have come to the centre of Ipswich.

It may be a flood barrier but when you see it finished, know that this is a protector of our future prosperity.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Blow for family of George Woodward as life-changing new treatment carries $2 million price tag

06:11 Gemma Mitchell
Laura Barber and Lee Woodward with their children Ivy and George at the La Vegas themed fundraiser.

It felt like a dream come true for one Ipswich mother when life-changing new treatment for her son’s rare and degenerative illness was approved in America.

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

06:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A supermarket restaurant employee has been given a community order after stealing hundreds of pounds from the café’s till.

Russell Brand announces second Ipswich Regent show for December after June performance sells out

06:00 Jason Noble
Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth, as well as adding a date in December. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography

Top comedy star Russell Brand has booked a second show in Ipswich later this year, after tickets for his June appearance sold out in just days.

Opinion: Ipswich Port is a success story but we must protect old waterfront too

36 minutes ago Ben Gummer
ABP's Ipswich docks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Here’s a question for you, says Ipswich MP Ben Gummer. Which port in the United Kingdom last year exported more agricultural products than anywhere else? Felixstowe? Southampton? Hull? Liverpool?

Train disruption at Braintree due to overrunning engineering works

50 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Witham train station. Photograph: Su Anderson

Early morning commuters in Essex will face delays this morning due to overrunning engineering works.

Updated: A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

Yesterday, 22:13 Reporters
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A major section of the A12 in north-east Essex has reopened tonight after a fatal lorry crash in Witham caused a near 36-hour closure.

Rare Ferrari 330GT Nembo Spider set to raise £500k for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Yesterday, 22:02 Martine Silkstone
The rare Ferrari 330 GT Nembo Spider will be auctioned next month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The air ambulance could be saving even more lives thanks to the generosity of a Ferrari enthusiast whose donation could raise enough money to build a new hangar for their helicopter.

Ram raid at Lady Lane service station in Hadleigh sparks call for better police presence

Yesterday, 20:57 Emily Townsend
roup set up petition calling on more policing for Hadleigh after service station break-in, rape allegations & robberies in the town. Organiser Ollie Morphew.

Calls to lay on extra police patrols in Hadleigh have been sparked in a petition set up by a resident who admits he feels “unsafe” in his own home.

Gallery: Days Gone By - when Tattingstone was changed forever by the Alton Water reservoir

Yesterday, 19:18
Preparation work on the site of the Alton Water Reservoir in March 1973. Photo: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Alton Water is the largest man-made reservoir in Suffolk with a perimeter of more than eight miles, writes David Kindred,

Updated: A12 northbound near Copdock reopens after four-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 19:03 Matt Stott
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Motorists faced delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Updated: A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Blow for family of George Woodward as life-changing new treatment carries $2 million price tag

Laura Barber and Lee Woodward with their children Ivy and George at the La Vegas themed fundraiser.

Most commented

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24