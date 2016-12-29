Ipswich railway station’s ticket office team win award for ‘helping to brighten passengers’ journeys’

Ipswich train station's award-winning ticket office staff Archant

Staff at a Suffolk railway station have won an award after customers made a nomination in recognition of their work “helping to brighten passengers’ journeys”.

The team at Ipswich station’s ticket office was nominated as Greater Anglia’s “best station team” and won an Institute of Customer Service award.

The nomination came from passengers during National Customer Service Week held in October.

Train operator, Greater Anglia, encouraged regular travellers to nominate the station teams or individuals across the network who go the extra mile to make passengers’ journeys pleasant and stress-free, offer assistance or make a difference. Hundreds of customers tweeted praise for members of staff who regularly go above and beyond.

James Steward, area customer service manager, said: “I’m delighted that the team at Ipswich ticket office has been named Greater Anglia’s Best Station Team. Thanks to everyone who got in touch during customer service week to highlight the great work of people on the railway, and thanks of course to the great team at Ipswich who work hard to deliver excellent customer service every day.”

The awards were judged by the Greater Anglia Leadership Team which assessed each nominee for the effort they make to exceed customer expectations and the level to which they know the value of excellent service to the business.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “Delivering excellent customer service is a priority and I would like to offer my congratulations and gratitude to all the teams and individuals who were nominated for a National Customer Service Week award.

“I am very proud of our passenger-focused employees across the network who do their upmost to exceed our customers’ expectations every day.”

A new ticket office recently opened at the station as part of a £2 million redevelopment, which also features a modernised booking hall, the installation of new automatic ticket gates, improved retail outlets and a new coffee shop.

The final phase, which will see the station forecourt being rebuilt, is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

It is being funded by the National Stations Improvement Programme.