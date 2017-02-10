Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A supermarket restaurant employee has been given a community order after stealing hundreds of pounds from the café’s till.

Luke Mascall-Wright, of Burlington Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court to theft by employee between June 11 and August 31 last year.

The 21-year-old stole between £500 and £700 from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road, Ipswich. Mascall-Wright worked in the store’s restaurant. Between July and the end of August it was noticed the till’s takings were down.

Morrison’s loss prevention team were called in. Mascall-Wright was seen working on the till. When they were checked the takings were found to be short.

Magistrates sentenced Mascall-Wright to a 12-month community order with an unpaid work requirement of 160 hours.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs as well as £85 to the victims’ fund.