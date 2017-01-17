Ipswich shoplifter detained by public after stealing TV from Aldi

A shoplifter was caught by members of the public after trying to steal a television from an Aldi store in Ipswich, a court heard.

Marcel Bagley, of Tern Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty before the town’s magistrates to theft from a shop on December 11.

The 32-year-old had tried to steal a TV priced at £329.99.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said a worker at the store was alerted to Bagley taking the television and leaving the store without paying. He was followed to the far corner of the shop’s car park while carrying a large box. Bagley dropped the box and ran off when he realised he was being followed.

Mrs Mann said Bagley was arrested after he was detained by members of the public who were aware of what had happened in the store.

Magistrates heard he had previous convictions for dishonesty and theft.

Bagley, representing himself, said he had previously used cocaine, but was now getting help for his problem.

He was ordered to pay £200 in fines and costs.