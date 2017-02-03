Partly Cloudy

Ipswich teenager given four-week sentence after vandalism at Castle Hill Primary School

15:37 03 February 2017

Castle Hill School, Ipswich

Castle Hill School, Ipswich

An 18-year-old has been given a four-week sentence in a young offenders’ institution after vandalism at an Ipswich primary school.

Comment

Morgan Smyth, of Spenser Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty before the town’s magistrates to two offences of criminal damage at Castle Hill Primary in Dryden Road, and criminal damage to a door in Wicklow Road on February 13 last year.

The teenager also admitted being in breach of conditional discharges he received on February 4 last year for taking a motorcycle without consent, and on February 17 last year for an offence at Westbourne Academy during the previous summer’s holidays.

The court was told on June 22 teenagers climbed over the locked gate at Castle Hill Primary School.

Smyth climbed up a wall on numerous occasions and twisted a CCTV camera repeatedly.

Five days later teenagers climbed over the fence at the school. Smyth climbed onto a canopy and bounced on it as if it was a trampoline.

Keywords: Ipswich UN Court

Air ambulance called after man collapses on train at Westerfield

14 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews in Westerfield this morning

A man who collapsed on a train in Westerfield this morning has been flown to hospital after being resuscitated by paramedics near the railway station.

Video: Ipswich teenager Jack Reddington plays Ed Sheeran’s best friend in Castle on the Hill

22 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Jack Reddington with Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran during the filming of the video for Castle on the Hill.

Ed Sheeran is a Suffolk boy through and through, that much is clear.

Video: Work on £58m barrier to protect Ipswich from flooding moves forward

54 minutes ago Paul Geater
Ipswich Flood Barrier site, newly installed cofferdam.

Engineers building a new barrier to protect thousands of homes and businesses from the risk of flooding have shown off the latest stage of the development.

Man taken to hospital after crash in Thurleston Lane, Ipswich

14:45 Gemma Mitchell
Thurleston Lane is located off Henley Road in Ipswich. Photograph: Alex Fairfull.

A man was taken to hospital this morning after he was involved in a collision between two vans in Ipswich.

Fishing Republic store coming to Ipswich

21 minutes ago Paul Geater
Angling remains a popular hobby.

A specialist fishing chain is set to open a new store in Ipswich.

Disadvantaged adults in Suffolk learn professional barista skills at Paddy & Scott’s

28 minutes ago Ross Bentley
Sally Butcher and Paddy Bishopp.

Disadvantaged adults from Felixstowe, Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have become trained baristas thanks to a partnership between a social enterprise and a leading Suffolk coffee company.

Dementia-friendly screenings in Sudbury, Haldeigh and Stowmarket are a success

14:57 Mariam Ghaemi
An American in Paris

Film screenings that provide a safe and welcoming environment for people with dementia have proved a hit.

Gallery: Motorcross stunts and bored lions - see this week’s winning iwitness challenge photo

14:43 Sam Dawes
Bold dog stunt team. Picture: Brian Smith

How do you convey mood in a photo? That was the question we asked our iwitness community this week and they responded with an eclectic selection of photos.

Bucklesham Primary School wins Gold School Games Mark award for excellent PE provision

14:29 Matt Stott
Bucklesham Primary School has been awarded a gold sports award from the school games. Left to right, Mrs Garnham, Lily Melero, Ali Furlong, Chloe Holt, Mia Phillips, Mrs Weeks.

An Ipswich primary school has been given a rare prestigious award honouring their sports provision.

