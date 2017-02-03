Ipswich teenager Jack Reddington plays Ed Sheeran’s best friend in Castle on the Hill

Jack Reddington with Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran during the filming of the video for Castle on the Hill. Archant

Ed Sheeran is a Suffolk boy through and through, that much is clear.

Jack Reddington (right) in the video for Castle on the Hill alongside Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who plays the young Ed. Jack Reddington (right) in the video for Castle on the Hill alongside Hugo Fairbanks Weston, who plays the young Ed.

The superstar proved his loyalty to his home town of Framligham when he cast a group of students from his former higher school for one his latest music videos, Castle on the Hill.

But luckily for one Ipswich teenager, his allegiance stretches slightly further south.

Jack Reddington was approached by a casting agent during a break between lessons at One sixth form centre, in Scrivener Drive.

He said: “She came up to a few of the students saying we have got a casting down in Ipswich later that week and did I want to put down my name and phone number.

“I thought ‘is this actually real or a scam?’

“I got a phone call later that night saying the address of where it was.”

After an initial meeting, Jack was asked to come back for a formal audition in Framlingham.

At this point Jack, from Copdock, just outside of Ipswich, was unaware of what the video was for, but the location gave him an inkling.

The 18-year-old was then offered the role of Ed’s best mate in Castle on Hill, which is about the singer’s childhood in Suffolk.

“When I first got the part I had a massive smile on my face,” he said.

“I thought ‘this is serious, this will be big’, but I didn’t realise how much of a success it would be.

“It was a fantastic experience and I’m so glad that I took it.”

When asked what it was like meeting Ed, Jack said: “He’s just the most down to earth person.

“He’s just a normal person like anyone else. He’s not up himself at all.”

Since the video was released on January 23, Jack has had a taste of the celebrity lifestyle, with his social media following shooting through the roof.

Jack is currently doing work experience at East Bergholt High School, where he said many pupils had recognised him.

Studying for a level three sports qualification, Jack admitted acting hadn’t crossed his mind before he was approached by the talent scout.

He said: “I never really thought about it to be honest, but the opportunity came up and I did it.

“If another one comes up I would definitely do it again, it was a great experience for me.”