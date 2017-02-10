Ipswich Town academy players pay special visit to St Elizabeth Hospice
17:04 10 February 2017
Players from the Ipswich Town FC academy have visited St Elizabeth Hospice to join in its monthly activity group set up for young people supported by the hospice.
Group-X-Change has been a big hit since it started, giving youngsters the chance to get together and take part in a range of fun activities.
This month it had a sporty theme where they could have a go at sports such as boccia, polybat, table cricket and archery.
Helen Finlinson, young adult care and transition lead, said: “It is a real opportunity for the hospice to connect with the young people who use our services.
“The programme of events we put on enable younger people who need our help, to come along and just be themselves.
“They can play sports, and socialise with other people of their own age in a safe and comfortable environment.
“Having the academy players visiting was a real bonus and gave the evening an extra element of fun.”