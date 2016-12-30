Overcast

Ipswich Town confident fog will not disrupt tonight’s Championship game against Bristol City at Portman Road

15:49 30 December 2016

David McGoldrick and Brett Pitman celebrate a goal during a very foggy match in Wigan earlier this season

David McGoldrick and Brett Pitman celebrate a goal during a very foggy match in Wigan earlier this season

Pagepix Ltd 07976 93573 8

The weather may be less than ideal for football but Ipswich Town players are still expected to take to the pitch tonight for their match against Bristol City.

With the town shrouded in fog for much of the day one concerned fan tweeted the club to ask whether there was any danger of the match being called off.

But the club responded quickly to say, while ultimately the decision would be made by the match officials, it was “very confident” the match would go ahead as planned.

However the tweet did recommend fans keep an eye on social media just in case the situation changed.

Although foggy around Ipswich, the Blues have overcome worse conditions before thanks to their famously robust pitch and dedicated groundstaff.

Of particular note is a 3-0 win over Leicester City in December 2010 when numerous games up and down the country fell victim to heavy snow – yet Portman Road passed a noon pitch inspection allowing the game to go ahead, even if the lines had to be repainted blue and the teams taken off temporarily after an hour to clear the playing surface.

