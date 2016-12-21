Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront Archant

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant building - close to Isaacs, The Bistro on the Quay and The Salthouse Harbour Hotel - is sold at auction.

A prominent Ipswich Waterfront building - Christies Warehouse - has been sold at auction for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse is situated between the Bistro on the Quay and Isaacs on the Quay and so is at the heart of Waterfront regeneration area.

It is part let as offices, but is described as a leisure development opportunity, as it overlooks the quayside at Wherry Wharf and the marina.

It also has recent planning permission granted for restaurant or bar use.

It was sold at auction by Acuitus Ltd of London, Commercial Property Auctions, for £775,000.Duncan Lamb for the auctioneers said; “There was a good deal of interest in this building and that was reflected in the price achieved.

“This is a very interesting part of Ipswich, in the way it is developing for leisure and shopping, and this has permission for restaurant use.

“It produces £14,000 a year as offices but clearly has the opportunity, as a restaurant, to earn a lot more than that.”