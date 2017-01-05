Is January too early for Easter eggs?

Easter eggs are on the shelves already. Photo by Julie Kemp (c) copyright citizenside.com

With leftover mince pies still on the shop shelves and many of us yet to get round to taking down the Christmas decorations - is it too early to think about Easter?

Christmas can often seem to come and go in a blink of an eye, the New Year rushes by in a blur and then its back to work or school as if nothing has happened.

But less than two weeks after Christmas and Boxing Day some stores are already looking towards the next big celebration.

iWitness photographer Julie Kemp took this snap in her local Co-op this week, surprised by how soon chocolate Easter eggs had made it on the shelves.

She said: “If you look carefully, you can see some half priced mince pies struggling for attention on the middle shelf.”

Do you think January is too early for Easter eggs? Let us know in the comments below.