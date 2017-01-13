ISSBA names the Ipswich Hotel, Copdock, as new venue for the Anglia Business Exhibition

From left, Roger Barcham of ISSBA, Amanda Ankin of Suffolk Chamber and Rameth Kurdi from the Ipswich Hotel.

One of biggest events in the Suffolk business calendar is on the move to a new venue.

Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association (ISSBA) is to hold its flagship Anglia Business Exhibition at the Ipswich Hotel, Copdock, for the next three years.

This year’s event, on Wednesday, May 10, is again being held in partnership with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and other strategic partners including Suffolk county and Ipswich borough councils.

And it will be the biggest event in the 21-year history of the exhibition, with more than 150 exhibition stands available.

Roger Barcham, chairman of ISSBA, said: “We are very excited about our new venue. The newly-refurbished hotel is investing heavily in the local area and we are delighted that our new collaboration will see the exhibition being hosted at the hotel for the next three years.

“The hotel also enables us to offer a variety of stand sizes in the Sponsorship Zone, Exhibitor Zone and the Start Up Business Zone, with the added benefit of overnight accommodation if required. We are also delighted to introduce in 2017 the Networking Zone and Sponsors Business Lounge.”

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber, said: “This event is always a great platform for our members to showcase their business offers and is a celebration of the wider acumen and creativity of the Suffolk business community.”

Rameth Kurdi, general manager at the Ipswich Hotel, added: “We are really looking forward to showcasing our newly refurbished hotel and venue to the wider business community as well ass supporting such a well respected business event.”

To exhibit at the event, businesses must be an ISSBA or Suffolk Chamber member. To book a stand, visit www. angliabusinessexhibiiton.com .