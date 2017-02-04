It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day
12:30 04 February 2017
Archant
This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.
The starlings, perched on aerials and atop chimney stacks, were photographed by Paul Burns as they got on with their daily meeting.
We loved the aerial scene so much we have chosen it as our picture of the day.
Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to the new iwitness24 today to share your photographs. You can log in using your Facebook account to make it even easier to get started.
Maybe one of your photographs taken in Suffolk or Essex will be a future picture of the day.
• If you’re a fan of nostalgic pictures, be sure to like our Ipswich Remembers page over on Facebook. You can share your own vintage photos of Ipswich or see if those posted by others bring back any memories of nights out, landmarks and school days.