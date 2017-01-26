Overcast

‘It’s something I never expected’ – Ipswich mum’s miracle baby grows up to have daughter of his own

20:00 26 January 2017

New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place.

New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography.

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

At one point in her life, Pat Jones thought she might never have a child – let alone a grandchild.

Pat Jones with her son, Tom, shortly after his birth in 1986Pat Jones with her son, Tom, shortly after his birth in 1986

But the 69-year-old, from Ipswich, who lost two babies and suffered 11 miscarriages before Tom arrived in 1986, has just celebrated the baptism of her first granddaughter, Tallulah.

“It’s something I never expected; just as I never expected to have Tom,” said Mrs Jones, whose adopted another son, Danny, was godfather to his brother’s firstborn and has given her two “marvellous” grandsons, Reece and Lewis.

Pat Jones and baby Tom, aged onePat Jones and baby Tom, aged one

After her first child – a daughter born prematurely at 28 weeks – died just three days later, Mrs Jones suffered three miscarriages before adopting Danny.

Following a further three miscarriages, she delivered a stillborn baby and miscarried another five times – but, on February 20, 1986, at the 14th time of trying, Tom was born by caesarean section at 32 weeks.

Tallulah with her godfather, Danny Jones. Photo: Paul Nixon PhotographyTallulah with her godfather, Danny Jones. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography

“I was in hospital with him for four months,” she said. “They didn’t want him born too early, but didn’t want to leave him  too late. He was still two months early when I had the caesarean.”

Those first few months were a worrying time for Mrs Jones, of Coral Drive, who has since seen Tom grow into a strapping 6ft 6in, 30-year-old man.

Now a technician for Marshall Vauxhall and living in Hadleigh with fiancée Kerry, he said: “It’s absolutely amazing. I’m pleased as Punch and proud of my little girl.

“We were trying for a baby, but there was no pressure – if it happened, it happened.

“If not for my mum’s persistence, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I had a lovely upbringing and didn’t feel any different to other children – so it was unusual to see the newspaper clippings and be told, often, that I was a special baby.”

The former Westbourne pupil said he would be cutting out and keeping the story of his own daughter’s birth to show her in years to come.

'It's something I never expected' – Ipswich mum's miracle baby grows up to have daughter of his own

20:00

20:00 Tom Potter
New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography.

At one point in her life, Pat Jones thought she might never have a child – let alone a grandchild.

