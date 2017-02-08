Overcast

“It’s time to put some Fairtrade in your break” during Fairtrade Fortnight

07:45 08 February 2017

Mayor Roger Fern with Elaine Coltham and volunteers at Ipswich's Fairtrade shop. Photo by Lucy Taylor Photography

Archant

“It’s time to put Fairtrade in your break” - that’s what campaigners are asking people in Ipswich to do as the town celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight at the end of the month.

Mayor Roger Fern visits the Fairtrade shop in Ipswich, which last year celebrated 25 years in the townMayor Roger Fern visits the Fairtrade shop in Ipswich, which last year celebrated 25 years in the town

Ipswich has been a Fairtrade Town since 2008 and with its thriving Fairtrade shop, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary, is a shining light for the movement.

From February 27 to March 12, the town is hosting a range of events to celebrate Fairtrade products and the huge difference they make to some of the poorest people across the globe.

This year’s event is challenging people to try Fairtrade products on their break time - from chocolate bars and bananas to tea and coffee.

Elaine Coltham, who has been chairman of Ipswich Fairtrade Steering Group for more than eight years, said the town has really embraced Fairtrade products.

“The fortnight is all about raising the profile,” she said.

“I am very passionate about it because although some amazing work is bring done in these poorer communities, often it can be just a patch on people’s problems. “The amazing thing about Fairtrade is they can work their way out of poverty with dignity.

“If they can earn fair wage, work in decent, safe conditions and get a guaranteed amount for their products it is a win-win situation. It is about people being able to work their way out of poverty rather than hand outs.”

A range of events are taking place across the town to celebrate the fortnight, including a ‘chat and choc’ giveaway in the town centre on March 4 and a coffee morning at Christ Church on Tackett Street on March 11.

During the two weeks a special short film will be screened before every movie at Ipswich Film Theatre while the University of Suffolk are hosting a special pop-up cinema.

““We’ve got a varied mix, all sorts of things going on,” said Mrs Coltham.

“You can get so many products as Fairtrade now, it’s amazing. “You can get cotton, fruit, cereal, rice, honey, nuts, cotton, pants - goodness knows what else. “If people just make the conscious decision to buy a couple of Fairtrade things during the week it will make a huge difference.”

For more on Fairtrade in Ipswich visit www.facebook.com/Ipswich-Fairtrade-Group-110780612341163

