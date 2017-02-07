ITFC players Paul Digby and Kieffer Moore join CPR demonstration at Kesgrave High School

Left to right, Kieffer Moore, Jemma Varela and Paul Digby during a CPR session at Kesgrave High School.

Ipswich Town footballers have teamed up with a charity to help teach schoolchildren life-saving skills.

Left to right, Kieffer Moore and Daniel Nunn at a CPR session led by Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Players Paul Digby and Kieffer Moore joined a CPR demonstration at Kesgrave High School led by Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

(SARS).

Left to right, Daniel Nunn, Kieffer Moore and Jemma Varela.

The session was organised as part of a partnership between the charity and football club to highlight the importance of knowing what to do in an medical emergency.

James Whatling, clinical skills manager and SARS team responder, said: “By performing CPR you can circulate blood so it can provide oxygen to the brain and other vital organs while you wait for the emergency services to arrive.

Ipswich Town players Kieffer Moore and Paul Digby try out their new CPR skills.

“Whilst CPR does not guarantee that the patient will survive, it does give them a chance when otherwise there would have been none.”

The display was held last Thursday for Year 9 pupils at the school.

Kesgrave High School pupils learn emergency medical skills thanks to SARS.

SARS is a non-government funded service that relies solely on donations and volunteers.

Volunteer responders give emergency care to people who are critically injured or suffering life-threatening illnesses.

Ipswich Town midfielder, Tom Lawrence said: “We’re delighted to work with SARS.

“Their volunteers really do save lives and if we can help to promote the importance of CPR, then we are happy to do so.”

To donate to SARS, see here.