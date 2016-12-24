iwitness spies variety of wildlife visiting her Suffolk garden

This blue tit is doing his best pirate impression possible. Photo: Julie kemp (c) copyright citizenside.com

One of our most regular contributors to iwitness24, Julie Kemp, has had a whole variety of animals visiting her garden on a regular basis.

Encouraged by his appearance in the EADT, Victor the vole goes to Hollywood. Gets given corny parts! Encouraged by his appearance in the EADT, Victor the vole goes to Hollywood. Gets given corny parts!

Over the last month, voles, mice and blackbirds have feasted on the fruit and nuts left out in her garden.

Julie has sat patiently waiting for these guests and has been lucky enough to capture their visits on camera.

It appears that the visitors aren’t particularly camera shy and she has shared several photos of the same creature, in various poses. Take a look at a selection of the shots below.

Mouse exploring an apple. Photo by Julie Kemp Mouse exploring an apple. Photo by Julie Kemp

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

