iwitness year in photos - February in Suffolk

Sunset along the coast. Picture: Parrish Colman © Parrish Colman Photography 2016

Continuing our look at our iwitness photo review of the year, we look back to February and see what Suffolk had to offer.

A frosty start to ploughing in Finningham with a beautiful sunrise. Picture: Andrew Mutimer A frosty start to ploughing in Finningham with a beautiful sunrise. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

Frost was still prevalent, as Andrew Mutimer and Artist Remraf show in their crisp photos.

A Frosty February Morning. Picture: Artist Remraf A Frosty February Morning. Picture: Artist Remraf

Battling through the cold, husky dogs were racing at Elveden Forest on the Suffolk/Norfolk border.

British Siberian Husky Racing Association at Elveden Forest (West) Thetford on a Sunday in February. Picture: Andrew Mutimer British Siberian Husky Racing Association at Elveden Forest (West) Thetford on a Sunday in February. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

Traffic is not always a popular subject, but Emanuel Riberio effectively used settings on his camera to make art from the traffic in Martlesham with moody skies above.

Traffic in Martlesham. Picture: Emanuel Ribeiro Traffic in Martlesham. Picture: Emanuel Ribeiro

Wildlife photography is always a highlight for us and readers and Paul Chapman’s photo of Kingfishers at Holywells Park is truly impressive.

Kingfishers at Holywells Park Ipswich. Picture: Paul Chapman Kingfishers at Holywells Park Ipswich. Picture: Paul Chapman

Creative photos from Veronica Richardson and Stephen Squirrell captures the River Deben and Felixstowe Pier in a different way.

An old wreck on the River Deben at Melton. Picture: Veronica Richardson An old wreck on the River Deben at Melton. Picture: Veronica Richardson

Back to Felixstowe as the landscape of the docks fill the horizon in Simon Page’s photo, a prominent landmark often featured in our iwitness submissions.

Sunny afternoon in Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen Squirrell Sunny afternoon in Felixstowe. Picture: Stephen Squirrell

As the month came to a close flowers began to bloom as Alison Connors shows in her photo of the changing colours of the season.

View of Felixstowe from the Shotley side. Picture: Simon Gate View of Felixstowe from the Shotley side. Picture: Simon Gate

Tomorrow we look back at what March brought us.