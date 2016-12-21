iwitness year in photos - February in Suffolk
17:00 21 December 2016
© Parrish Colman Photography 2016
Continuing our look at our iwitness photo review of the year, we look back to February and see what Suffolk had to offer.
Frost was still prevalent, as Andrew Mutimer and Artist Remraf show in their crisp photos.
Battling through the cold, husky dogs were racing at Elveden Forest on the Suffolk/Norfolk border.
Traffic is not always a popular subject, but Emanuel Riberio effectively used settings on his camera to make art from the traffic in Martlesham with moody skies above.
Wildlife photography is always a highlight for us and readers and Paul Chapman’s photo of Kingfishers at Holywells Park is truly impressive.
Creative photos from Veronica Richardson and Stephen Squirrell captures the River Deben and Felixstowe Pier in a different way.
Back to Felixstowe as the landscape of the docks fill the horizon in Simon Page’s photo, a prominent landmark often featured in our iwitness submissions.
As the month came to a close flowers began to bloom as Alison Connors shows in her photo of the changing colours of the season.
Tomorrow we look back at what March brought us.