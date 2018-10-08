Friend to auction suit worn by ‘The Beat’ for Town star’s Young Player Award

Roy Stansfield owns the suit worn by Kevin Beattie when he won the first ever Young Player fo the Year award 44 years ago and is hoping to sell it to raise money for Kevin's family Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A friend of Kevin Beattie plans to auction off the suit the Ipswich legend wore when he won Young Player of The Year to collect cash for the Town star’s family.

Kevin Beattie wears the velvet suit as he is crowned Young Player of the Year Picture: ARCHANT Kevin Beattie wears the velvet suit as he is crowned Young Player of the Year Picture: ARCHANT

Roy Stansfield, 82, of Coral Drive, Ipswich, was given the jacket and trousers by the Ipswich defender in 1975, having become friends when Mr Beattie was just a teenager.

Having been carefully stored in his attic for more than four decades, Mr Stansfield would like to arrange an auction night to sell the suit and celebrate the life of the club’s ‘greatest ever player’.

He said: “It all happened in 1975.

“We had a garage then and Kevin used to come and see us.

Roy Stansfield with the suit worn by Kevin Beattie when he won the first ever Young Player fo the Year award 44 years ago Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roy Stansfield with the suit worn by Kevin Beattie when he won the first ever Young Player fo the Year award 44 years ago Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“He used to help us out, collecting parts and popping to the shops for us.

“He went up to the evening where he was presented the Young Player award and came to see me a while later.

“He showed me the jacket and said ‘this is not my kind of thing, I don’t want it any more’ and threw it into the boot of my car.

“I have had it ever since.

Roy and Betty Stansfield in their garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roy and Betty Stansfield in their garden Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is a real piece of football history.”

Mr Stansfield said he took the grey velvet suit to the Sports Antique Roadshow at Lords Cricket Ground in 2008.

“Kevin had back trouble at the time so didn’t come down with us but signed papers showing it was genuine,” he said.

“We got up there and had it valued and they put it at around £200.”

Mr Stansfield said that sadly, the jacket was likely to be worth much more now since the football star’s death on Wednesday, September 16, at the age of 64.

“We want to raise the money for his wife Maggie,” said Mr Stansfield.

“We don’t want anything out of it for ourselves and all proceeds to go to her.”

His wife Betty, 78, added: “He was an excellent footballer but to us he was a mate.

“He is part of Ipswich Town’s history and part of our family history too.

“I think we will put a reserve on the suit. We are determined it will go to a good home.”

Mr and Mrs Stansfield are in the early stages of planning the auction but hope to arrange it soon after Mr Beattie’s funeral on October 26.

Before the service, at around 2.30pm, the procession will pass Ipswich Town Football Club on Portman Road and the statue of Sir Bobby Robson.